Ghost soldiers: The Russians secretly dying for the Kremlin in Syria

By Maria Tsvetkova and Anton Zverev / Reuters, TOGLIATTI, Russia

The start of this year proved deadly for one unit of about 100 Russian fighters supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s troops in northern Syria.

On Feb. 3, 38-year-old Maxim Kolganov was killed in a firefight with rebels near Aleppo when a bullet pierced his body armor and heart. Then on March 9, the same unit came under fire near Palmyra and Sergei Morozov, also 38, was hit and died on his way to hospital.

Back in southern Russia, medals were delivered to their families: The Order of Courage, with certificates signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The medals, seen by Reuters, were intended to honor the sacrifice they had made for their nation.

Except Kolganov and Morozov were not employed by the Russian state. They were in Syria as private contractors, a small part of an army of such people who are being deployed secretly by the Kremlin in Syria.

The deaths of Kolganov and Morozov, and others like them, have not been made public.

The families said they were given little information and told not discuss the cases.

In at least one case, the family of a fighter killed in Syria received a payout of about US$100,000 in compensation.

Officially, Russia is participating only in an air war over Syria with a small number of special forces on the ground. Moscow denies that its troops are involved in regular ground combat operations.

However, in interviews with more than a dozen people with direct knowledge of the deployments, Reuters has established that Russian fighters are playing a more substantial role in ground combat than the role the Kremlin says is being played by the regular Russian military.

The sources described the Russian fighters as contractors or mercenaries, hired by a private company, rather than regular troops.

However, despite their unofficial status, according to the accounts, they operate in coordination with the Russian military and are given privileges back home normally available only to serving troops.

They fly to Syria on board Russian military aircraft which land at Russian bases. When they are injured, they are treated in hospitals reserved for the Russian military and get state medals, people interviewed said.

Reuters was not able to determine the precise number of such Russian mercenaries fighting in Syria, nor the total number of casualties they have sustained, but three people familiar with the deployments said there were many units of a similar size to the one that included Kolganov and Morozov.

Neither the Kremlin nor the Russian Ministry of Defense responded to questions. Reuters was unable to obtain comment from Syrian officials on the question of Russian mercenaries.

Reuters was also not able to identify the company or companies that hired the fighters, or the source of any payments to the fighters or their families.

Under Russian law, it is illegal to work as a private military contractor in another nation, but Russian citizens have participated in wars across the former Soviet Union throughout the 25 years since it broke up in 1991.

In 2014, large numbers of Russians fought openly on behalf of pro-Moscow separatists in Ukraine. Western nations said those rebel units were organized, paid and armed by Moscow. The Kremlin said any Russians there were as independent volunteers.

Last year, Russia joined the war in Syria, its first conflict outside the borders of the former Soviet Union since the Cold War. Word got out among veterans of the Ukraine conflict that mercenaries were needed.