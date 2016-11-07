The Liberty Times Editorial: KMT’s methods are self-defeating

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is again playing the game of mausoleum pilgrimages, with KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) on Tuesday last week visiting the mausoleum of Republic of China (ROC) founder Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) in Nanjing.

A spokesman for the delegation, making an address at the ceremony, used the ROC calendar in a reference to the “105th year of the republic” and later used artful wordplay to make an oblique reference to the ROC with the words “Chinese magnificence, glorious republic.”

Next, it was Hung’s turn to make an address, during which she referred to Sun’s “toppling of the Manchurian Qing Dynasty.”

Ever since the 2005 meeting between then-KMT chairman Lien Chan (連戰) and then-Chinese president Hu Jintao (胡錦濤), KMT chairpersons visiting China have all paid homage to the ROC by visiting the mausoleum, yet when they meet with Chinese officials in Beijing, they are unable to utter the words “Republic of China.”

It seems that, for members of the KMT, the ROC only exists within the four walls of the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum. If this is “defending the ROC,” Sun — as well as Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and his son former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) — are probably spinning in their graves.

During her address at the mausoleum, Hung praised Sun for “spreading freedom” and his “democratic example,” yet she does not believe in the core values of freedom and democracy. Since 2014, the results of local, legislative and presidential elections — and numerous opinion polls — have clearly shown that mainstream public opinion is against Taiwan becoming a part of China and rejects unification.

There is a common denominator that unites the majority of Taiwanese: Maintenance of the “status quo” while preserving peace across the Taiwan Strait and moving toward the normalization of Taiwan as a state able to participate in international organizations. This is particularly true with the younger generation, among whom the idea of “organic independence” is prevalent.

Furthermore, Hung, the chairwoman of an opposition party, has called into question former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) policy of only talking about “one China, different interpretations” while not mentioning unification, and publicly declared: “I cannot say that the ROC exists.”

Once in Beijing, she echoed the words of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), promising to strengthen the foundations of the so-called “1992 consensus” and assuage any potential “dangerous unrest” caused by “Taiwanese separatism.”

It seems Hung jettisoned mainstream public opinion as soon as she touched down in China.

Talk of “peace agreements,” “hostilities” and “civil war” are all red herrings: The real issue is how Hung plans to surpass Ma’s formula of “one China, different interpretations” with her proposal in Beijing to “seek common ground on the ‘one China’ principle, while retaining differences on the meaning of ‘one China.’”

The “one China” principle is used by Beijing as a proper noun and as a syllogism: There is only “one China,” Taiwan is part of China and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is the only legal government of China. By parroting Beijing’s “one China” principle, not only did Hung trample all over the “different interpretations” formula, she also tacitly acknowledged that “one China” means the PRC, thereby jettisoning her party’s long-standing position that “one China” means the ROC.