Turkish journalists face online threats, abuse as trolls step up

Turkey has shut more than 160 media outlets and arrested about 100 journalists since a failed coup attempt in July.

However, that is just half the story.

Away from shuttered news rooms and busy police stations, trolls have intensified a campaign to intimidate journalists online, hacking social media accounts, threatening physical and sexual abuse, and orchestrating “virtual lynch mobs” of pro-government voices to silence criticism.

Since January, the International Press Institute (IPI) has logged more than 2,000 cases of online abuse, death threats, threats of physical violence, sexual abuse, smear campaigns and hacking against journalists in Turkey.

The campaign has been less remarked upon than the official onslaught against the media, which continued this week with the closure of 10 newspapers, two news agencies and three magazines.

However, its insidious nature is no less unsettling. Female journalists suffer the most, with trolls using hundreds of accounts to brand them as “sluts” or “whores” just for having their work published.

When women are “criticized it is never without a sexual connotation. They are bitches... That is why they are acting [and writing] in a particular way,” says Gulsin Harman, who has been coordinating the IPI’s project, On the Line.

Turkey’s macho culture has exacerbated the reaction to female writers, said Emre Kizilkaya, one of the first journalists to write about the trolling.

“During the anti-government protests in Gezi Park [in June 2013] they were being harassed and targeted in really nasty ways: They got death threats and and rape threats,” he says.

The IPI says it has also seen cases of serious intimidation against pro-Kurdish journalists and Turks who work for international media outlets.

Trolls, often linked to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), have been a feature of Turkey’s online space since the protests at Gezi Park.

Journalists have become accustomed to consistent harassment from “Aktrolls,” as they are known online, but after a failed coup attempt in July — followed by an extreme government crackdown on the media — the abuse has worsened.

The tyranny has extended online to the point that “if a journalist does not regularly pay respect on social media to the people who lost their lives during the night of the coup attempt, they are framed as coup supporters or even traitors,” Harman says.

“It’s almost authoritarian: You are forced to say things. Even if you don’t criticize the government someone will come up on you and say that you didn’t write about x, y or z,” she adds.

Online abuse in Turkey comes in a number of forms, including through hundreds of fake accounts that adopt the personas of public figures to regurgitate abuse.

Kizilkaya, who works for the government-leaning newspaper Hurriyet, but is openly critical of state policies, says he received between 800 and 900 threatening tweets from automated accounts in a matter of hours at Gezi Park.

Once he was sworn at by a fake account of the former US first lady Laura Bush.

Another potentially more damaging form of abuse comes from “influencers,” often pro-government columnists or editors who fiercely defend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and are “instrumental in choosing targets for larger group of trolls,” said Efe Kerem Sozeri, a Turkish journalist living in exile in The Hague, Netherlands.