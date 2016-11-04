Investing in infrastructure the way to build sustainable growth

By Jeffrey Sachs

The big disappointment in the world economy today is the low rate of investment. In the years leading up to the 2008 financial crisis, growth in high-income countries was propelled by spending on housing and private consumption. When the crisis hit, both kinds of spending plummeted and the investments that should have picked up the slack never materialized. This must change.

After the crisis, the world’s major central banks attempted to revive spending and employment by slashing interest rates. The strategy worked, to some extent. By flooding capital markets with liquidity and holding down market interest rates, policymakers encouraged investors to bid up stock and bond prices. This created financial wealth through capital gains, while spurring consumption and — through initial public offerings — some investment.

Yet this policy has reached its limits — and imposed undeniable costs. With interest rates at or even below zero, investors borrow for highly speculative purposes. As a result, the overall quality of investments has dropped, while leverage has risen. When central banks finally tighten credit, there is a real risk of significant asset-price declines.

As monetary policy was being pushed to its limits, what went missing was an increase in long-term investments in high-speed rail, roads, ports, low-carbon energy, safe water and sanitation and health and education. With budget austerity restraining public investment and major uncertainties concerning public policy and international taxation hampering private investment, such spending has generally declined in high-income countries.

Despite US President Barack Obama’s promises of investment in high-speed rail and other modern infrastructure, not 1km of fast rail was built during his eight years in office. It is time to translate words into action, in the US and elsewhere, and usher in a new era of high investment in sustainable development.

There are three challenges facing such a strategy: identifying the right projects; developing complex plans that involve both the public and private sectors (and often more than one country); and structuring the financing. To succeed, governments must be capable of effective long-term planning, budgeting and project implementation. China has demonstrated these capabilities in the past 20 years — although with major environmental failures — whereas the US and Europe have been stymied. The poorest countries, meanwhile, have often been told by the IMF and others not to even try.

Today, governments are likely to have some help in overcoming at least one of the key challenges. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Climate Agreement can help to guide them toward the right projects.

The world needs massive investments in low-carbon energy systems and an end to the construction of new coal-fired power plants. It needs massive investments in electric vehicles and advanced batteries, together with a sharp reduction in internal combustion engine vehicles.

The developing world, in particular, also needs major investments in water and sanitation projects in fast-growing urban areas. Low-income countries, in particular, need to scale up health and education systems.

China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative — which aims to link Asia to Europe with modern infrastructure networks — would help to advance some of these goals, assuming the projects are designed with a low-carbon-energy future in mind. That initiative aims to boost employment, spending and growth, especially in the landlocked economies across Eurasia. It should even deliver new dynamism to economic and diplomatic relations among the EU, Russia and China.