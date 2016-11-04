Seattle scientists innovate in race to end malaria

By Kieran Guilbert / Thomson Reuters Foundation, SEATTLE

When Kayode Ojo first fell sick with malaria as a young boy in Nigeria, his grandfather shunned modern medicine, venturing into the bush to search for herbs and plants to treat the disease.

Having succumbed to malaria a further 50 or more times in his life, the US-based scientist, now in his 40s, is determined that his research — to develop a drug to stop transmission from humans back to mosquitoes — helps to eradicate the deadly disease.

“When people in Nigeria, the world’s hardest-hit country, get malaria, many simply shrug their shoulders and see it as normal ... that needs to change,” Ojo said in a laboratory at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Ojo is one of thousands of scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs striving to develop innovations to end malaria in a city dubbed the “Silicon Valley of saving lives,” which boasts more than 160 organizations working on global health issues.

It is also home to the world’s richest couple, Bill and Melinda Gates, whose global health and education charity has set the aim of eradicating the disease by 2040.

The world has made huge strides against malaria since 2000, with death rates plunging by 60 percent and at least 6 million lives saved globally, the WHO said.

Yet efforts to end one of the world’s deadliest diseases — which killed an estimated 438,000 people last year — are under threat as mosquitoes become increasingly resistant to measures such as insecticide-treated bed nets and anti-malarial drugs.

To combat rising resistance, Seattle’s malaria-fighting community is developing innovations ranging from data modeling and genetic modification to single-dose drugs and sugar traps.

However, malaria spending, which rose to US$2.7 billion annually last year from US$130 million in 2000, must double over the next decade to ensure new solutions outpace drug and insecticide resistance in the push to achieve global eradication by 2040, experts said.

‘NEW TOOLS’

“We need to develop new tools that make it possible to find and root out every parasite in every person,” said Martin Edlund, chief executive of campaign group Malaria No More. “The only way to eradicate malaria is with relentless innovation.”

Gates’ goal of permanently ending transmission of malaria between humans and mosquitoes is more ambitious than the UN Sustainable Development Goal of ending epidemic levels by 2030.

This focus on eradication has accelerated the need to innovate and take more risks, said David Brandling-Bennett, senior adviser for malaria at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“We have shifted from ‘any drug or vaccine is good’ to ‘what will be a game changer in pursuit of this outrageous goal?’” he said.

The Gates Foundation and its partners are working on affordable technologies including eave tubes installed between walls and roofs of homes that kill mosquitoes when they try to enter, and outdoor poisonous traps which exploit their attraction to sugar.

Innovations are also in the pipeline to deal with the challenge posed by asymptomatic carriers — people with a few parasites in their blood who do not fall sick, but can act as a reservoir and spread malaria when mosquitoes bite them again.

Scientists are striving to improve rapid diagnostic tests — which require a drop of blood to provide a diagnosis within 20 minutes — so that they can also detect these malaria carriers.