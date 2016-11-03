Is China’s economy on a precipice?

By Stephen Roach

Is the Chinese economy about to implode? With its debt overhangs and property bubbles, its zombie state-owned enterprises and struggling banks, China is increasingly portrayed as the next disaster in a crisis-prone world.

I remain convinced that such fears are overblown, and that China has the strategy, wherewithal, and commitment to achieve a dramatic structural transformation into a services-based consumer society while successfully dodging daunting cyclical headwinds. However, I certainly recognize that this is now a minority opinion.

For example, US Secretary of the Treasury Jack Lew continues to express the rather puzzling view that the US “can’t be the only engine in the world economy.”

Actually, it is not: The Chinese economy is on track to contribute well over four times as much to global growth as the US this year. However, maybe Lew is already assuming the worst for China in his assessment of the world economy.

So what if the China doubters are right? What if China’s economy does indeed come crashing down, with its growth rate plunging into low single digits, or even negative territory, as would be the case in most crisis economies? China would suffer, of course, but so would an already-shaky global economy. With all the hand-wringing over the Chinese economy, it is worth considering this thought experiment in detail.

First, without China, the world economy would already be in recession. China’s growth rate this year appears set to hit 6.7 percent — considerably higher than most forecasters have been expecting.

According to the IMF — the official arbiter of global economic metrics — the Chinese economy accounts for 17.3 percent of world GDP (measured on a purchasing-power-parity basis).

A 6.7 percent increase in Chinese real GDP thus translates into about 1.2 percentage points of world growth. Absent China, that contribution would need to be subtracted from the IMF’s downwardly revised 3.1 percent estimate for world GDP growth this year, dragging it down to 1.9 percent — well below the 2.5 percent threshold commonly associated with global recessions.

Of course, that is just the direct effect of a world without China. Then there are cross-border linkages with other major economies.

The so-called resource economies — namely Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Russia and Brazil — would be hit especially hard. As a resource-intensive growth juggernaut, China has transformed these economies, which collectively account for nearly 9 percent of world GDP. While all of them argue that they have diversified economic structures that are not overly dependent on Chinese commodity demand, currency markets say otherwise: Whenever China’s growth expectations are revised — upward or downward — their exchange rates move in tandem.

The IMF currently projects that these five economies will contract by a combined 0.7 percent this year, reflecting ongoing recessions in Russia and Brazil and modest growth in the other three. Needless to say, in a China implosion scenario, this baseline estimate would be revised downward significantly.

The same would be the case for China’s Asian trading partners — most of which remain export-dependent economies, with the Chinese market their largest source of external demand. That is true not only of smaller Asian developing economies such as Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, but also of the larger and more developed economies in the region, such as Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. Collectively, these six China-dependent Asian economies make up another 11 percent of world GDP. A China implosion could easily knock at least 1 percentage point off their combined growth rate.