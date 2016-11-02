Bow to democracy

On Friday last week, FBI Director James Comey notified the US Congress that the bureau would review newly discovered e-mails connected to Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton’s handling of classified information.

“In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of e-mails that appear pertinent to the investigation. I agreed that the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps designed to allow investigators to review these e-mails to determine whether they contain classified information, as well as to assess their importance to our investigation,” he said.

The newly discovered e-mails are part of an investigation into Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former congressman, recently estranged from top Clinton aide Huma Abedin after a “sexting” incident. While sifting through Weiner’s laptop, the FBI found evidence of a trove of e-mails similar to ones that had been examined in the Clinton investigation. Clinton’s personal e-mails should be read by her and deleted by her only, now they were not only viewed by her top aide, but also shared by a third person, Weiner.

“We don’t ordinarily tell Congress about ongoing investigations, but here I feel an obligation to do so given that I testified repeatedly in recent months that our investigation was completed. I also think it would be misleading to the American people were we not to supplement the record,” Comey said.

In Clinton’s first response to Comey’s letter, she asked the FBI to explain the issue in question, whatever it is, without any delay, because voting is under way, so the American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately.

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump said: “Hillary Clinton’s corruption is on a scale we’ve never seen before, we must not let her take her criminal scheme into the Oval Office.”

US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said Clinton betrayed Americans’ trust for handling the nation’s most important secrets. This decision, long overdue, is the result of her reckless use of a private e-mail server and her refusal to be forthcoming with federal investigators, he said.

He renewed his call for the director of national intelligence to suspend all classified briefings for Clinton until the matter is fully resolved.

Comey and other senior FBI officials were not aware of what exactly was in the e-mails found on a laptop used by Abedin and her husband at beginning, so they obtained a warrant to review them.

Hopefully the public will soon be informed what those e-mails are and whether they include any classified material.

The US, as leader of the democratic system, surely will set a model for the world to learn how they fairly handle this “October surprise” e-mail storm. No crime without punishment, no punishment without crime; No guts, no glory. All are equal before the law and none is above the law.

South Korean President Park Geun-hye on Sunday fired several top aides in a bid to stem a worsening scandal and in an effort to regain the public’s trust, hours after Choi Soon-sil, an adviser at the center of the scandal, apologized.

While the free world is struggling to maintain a fair and just system of democracy, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) easily gained another honorary title of “core” leader in a formal document. Senior Chinese Communist Party officials have shown that, willingly or not, they have bowed to his dominance.