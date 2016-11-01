Taiwan as a model for Hong Kong

By Joseph Tse-hei Lee 李榭熙

It is absolutely ludicrous for China to politicize regular sociocultural exchanges between Taiwan and Hong Kong by condemning two directly elected legislators — Yau Wai-ching (游蕙禎) and Sixtus “Baggio” Leung Chun-hang (梁頌恆) — as Taiwanese government conspirators trying destabilize their native territory.

In post-Umbrella movement Hong Kong, anyone who advocates localism can easily gain a lot of voter support, and Yau and Leung are no exception. By making them scapegoats for a flawed constitutional governance system, Beijing and its cronies in Hong Kong are burying their heads in the sand and ignoring the radicalization of Hong Kong politics.

The hostile response by Beijing toward Taipei’s rightful concerns over the rapid deterioration of Hong Kong’s governance had to do with the inauguration fiasco at the Hong Kong Legislative Council in which Yau and Leung upheld their political convictions and refused to pledge allegiance to the Chinese communist regime.

The inauguration dispute reveals a broken relationship between Hong Kong’s ruling elites and civil society, and this fiasco is made worse by factional rivalries inside the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) last week used the Sixth Plenary Meeting of the 18th CPC Central Committee to prepare for his second five-year term as the absolute leader of China in the 19th National Communist Party Congress late next year. It is widely reported that Xi has set out to marginalize the political influence of his rival Zhang Dejiang (張德江), who has been in charge of Hong Kong and Macau affairs, and has been a key political supporter of Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (梁振英).

By exaggerating the confluence of threats posed by pro-independence groups from Hong Kong and Taiwan, the rival Chinese communist factions seek to undermine each other and divert people’s attention from intense intraparty conflicts.

In Hong Kong, a steady political progress has been under way since the victory of several young activists at the Legislative Council election in September. Many Hong Kongers embraced fresh candidates who were baptized in the fire of civic activism during the months-long Umbrella movement in late 2014.

What distinguished these young candidates from older prodemocracy parties was the innovative way that they communicated with and organized voters. Using social media to debate policies, raise funds and recruit volunteers on an ad hoc basis, they transmitted their optimism and energy to the electorates; because of their participation, Hong Kong politics has changed immensely. Localism now replaces nationalism as the dominant political discourse and democratization takes the place of neoliberalism in the public sphere.

Directly elected legislators like Yau and Leung are eager to bring about progressive change even in the most difficult circumstances. By reaching out to their Taiwanese counterparts, they hope to learn a few strategies to advance their localist platform and negotiate with China.

Since all politics is local, the success of a democratic system is not only dependent on the competence of executive leaders and lawmakers to initiate changes from the top, but also connected with the renewal of civic engagement. Taiwan’s third peaceful power transition has prompted Hong Kongers to reassess the incomplete goals of the Umbrella movement (ie, expanding civic leadership, empowering communities in public decisionmaking and building an open society from the ground up).