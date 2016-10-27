Childcare proposal needs review

By Wang Shung-ming 王順民

To address the preschool education needs of children whose parents both work, the Executive Yuan last week approved measures to expand the public kindergarten system.

The government hopes the measures will increase the number of public and nonprofit kindergarten classes by 1,000 within four years, as well as raise the student quota at preschools by 30,000 by 2020.

However, before the government implements such measures, there are several things that require further review.

The measures were based on the idea that, in addition to public and private kindergartens, there should be a third model for running preschools. As a result, there is the idea of “nonprofit” kindergartens, or facilities that are state-sponsored, but privately run by nonprofit organizations.

However, when reviewing the government’s plans, it is important to return to the basic questions concerning the interests of children that child experts highlight, such as the specific student range, premises, environment, amenities and faculty of a kindergarten, instead of focusing on the differences between business models.

For the same reason, the government should avoid focusing too much on achieving quotas — such as having a business scale of 1,000 public-sponsored kindergarten classes, an additional student quota of 30,000, or even possibly the creation of 2,000 new jobs.

Instead, it should focus on realizing “widespread, affordable and high-quality” preschool education, as the policy claims, and it could do this by making sure that kindergartens’ fee structures provide services that match the pricing and meet the childcare needs of working parents.

There are several reasons for this. Public kindergartens, which emphasize the rights of children, can only admit a certain number of children due to structural economies of scale and limited resources. They simply cannot provide their services to everyone who wants to use them.

A system of drawing lots for admission means that, in reality, there are many families who draw the short straw and cannot send their children to a public kindergarten, which are supposed to be providing for families as part of a social welfare service.

Parents can become somewhat disgruntled as a result. They have little option but to look around for a private or nonprofit kindergarten that can provide the best possible care and education.

The key to really solving the problem is to find a way to make sure that private and nonprofit kindergartens can provide the kind of childcare and preschool education only available at public kindergartens on a pro rata basis.

That being the goal, focusing too much on ensuring cheaper tuition at the expense of the quality of childcare and education apparently does not help. It fails to address the fact that nonprofit kindergartens still need to have a minimal level of profit, which the government should help ensure.

Nor does it address how the government can ensure the quality of faculty, or the benefits for professionals who work there, other outside factors that might affect the kindergarten market or if nonprofit kindergartens could potentially lead to a price war.

It is important that the government recognizes the many subtle and sometimes paradoxical differences between the idea of not profiting at all and the way a “nonprofit” entity actually operates — sometimes using a business model. This will help clarify the nature, purposes and functions of nonprofit kindergartens.