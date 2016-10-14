The marriage between Nobel economics and social democracy

By Avner Offer

Of the elites who manage modern society, only economists have a Nobel Prize, whose latest recipients, Oliver Hart and Bengt Holmstrom, have just been announced. Whatever the reason for economists’ unique status, the halo conferred by the prize can — and often has — lend credibility to policies that harm the public interest, for example, by driving inequality and making financial crises more likely.

However, economics does not have the field entirely to itself. A different view of the world guides the allocation of about 30 percent of GDP — for employment, healthcare, education and pensions — in most developed countries. This view about how society should be managed — social democracy — is not only a political orientation; it is also a method of government.

Standard economics assumes that society is driven by self-seeking individuals trading in markets, whose choices scale up to an efficient state via the “invisible hand.” However, this doctrine is not well founded in either theory or practice: its premises are unrealistic, the models it supports are inconsistent and the predictions it produces are often wrong.

The Nobel Prize in Economics was endowed by Sweden’s central bank, the Riksbank, in 1968. The timing was not an accident. The new prize arose from a longstanding conflict between the interests of the better off in stable prices and the interests of everybody else in reducing insecurity by means of taxation, social investment and transfers. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the prize, but Sweden was also an advanced social democracy.

During the 1950s and 1960s, the Riksbank clashed with Sweden’s government over the management of credit. Governments gave priority to employment and housing; the Riksbank, led by an assertive governor, Per Asbrink, worried about inflation. As recompense for restrictions on its authority, the Riksbank was eventually allowed to endow a Nobel Prize in Economics as a vanity project for its tercentenary.

Within the Academy of Sciences, a group of center-right economists captured the process of selecting prizewinners. The laureates comprised a high-quality sample of economics scholarship. An analysis of their influence, inclinations and biases indicates that the Nobel Committee kept up an appearance of fairness through a rigid balance between right and left, formalists and empiricists, Chicago School and Keynesian. However, our research indicates that professional economists, on the whole, are more broadly inclined toward the left.

The prize kingmaker was Stockholm University economist Assar Lindbeck, who had turned away from social democracy. During the 1970s and 1980s, Lindbeck intervened in Swedish elections, invoked microeconomic theory against social democracy, and warned that high taxation and full employment led to disaster. His interventions diverted attention from the grave policy error being made at the time: deregulation of credit, which led to a deep financial crisis in the 1990s and anticipated the global crisis that erupted in 2008.

Lindbeck’s concerns were similar to those of the IMF, the World Bank and the US Treasury. These actors’ insistence on privatization, deregulation, and liberalization of capital markets and trade — the so-called “Washington Consensus” — enriched business and financial elites, led to acute crises and undermined emerging economies’ growth.