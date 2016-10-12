Taiwan, the US and a free press

By Jerome Keating

Whether one looks at the practice of democracy in Taiwan or in the US, this year will definitely go down as a historic one, if only because of the presidential elections in each nation.

In Taiwan, this year marked the first time in its history that the public elected a female president, namely Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). This happened even though the DPP had been out of power for the previous eight years.

Taiwan also held a further surprise as the party in power, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), switched its candidate midstream in the election campaign. The KMT had first approved and endorsed Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) and then late in the game decided that Eric Chu (朱立倫) was a more electable candidate and drafted him.

However, these surprises are proving to be nothing in comparison to the escalating situation and theatrics in the US. There, things are becoming even more hectic, especially since the US is reputed to be an established democracy.

In the US, a media blitz continues to build and roll on as representatives of the two major parties contend for the presidency. Insults, innuendo, accusations, lies and barbs are flying across the airwaves from both sides.

Depending on how one looks at it, the basic choice for president that the people now have is between the “lewd and politically inexperienced” Donald Trump, a man whose main claims to leadership genius rest on his bombastic boast that he profits from bankruptcies while hiding his tax returns.

On the other side, his opponent, whom he has dubbed “crooked,” Hillary Rodham Clinton is a person with vast political experience and one whose life for the past two decades has repeatedly been gone over with a fine-tooth comb.

Yet, despite such public examination, she has maintained a Teflon-like ability so that none of the accusations have ever resulted in proven charges.

This rolling US media circus continues and has caused many to question the merits of democracy if after more than two centuries in the US, all that its democracy has led to is a choice between two such candidates. Some are thus tempted to look with questioning eyes to the potential merits of a one-party state where things are at least more efficient in a prearranged way and all this hoopla is avoided.

If such doubts linger about the limited merits of the one-party state, perhaps those in the US and around the world could take a step back and learn something from the new kid on the block, the fledgling democracy of Taiwan.

Taiwan is a nation that has already experienced 40-plus years of one-party state rule and one of the key values it has gleaned is the importance of knowing both sides. In this it has the comparative value provided by having a free press, a keystone of democracy. For it is Taiwan’s free press that has allowed its citizens to examine, question and challenge any and all interpretations of the nation’s history that are presented.

This importance of openly debating history cannot be ignored. It is brought out in George Orwell’s prophetic book, 1984, where the protagonist, Winston Smith, finds himself employed by his one-party state’s Ministry of Truth, or “Minitrue” in Newspeak. His job for the ministry is to rewrite history so that it conforms to the spin and desires of the current leadership. He has done this so many times that he has lost track of whatever actually happened in time.