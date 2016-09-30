Who won the debate? An analysis of Clinton versus Trump

By Sabrina Siddiqui and Ben Jacobs / The Guardian, HEMPSTEAD, New York

Round one: Achieving prosperity

CLINTON

Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton focused early on policy, laying out an economic agenda that called for reducing income inequality by raising the minimum wage, closing the gender pay gap and eliminating corporate tax loopholes.

However, she did not miss the opportunity to go after Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump for being the first major-party nominee in more than 40 years to refuse to release his tax returns.

The Republican candidate managed to put his Democratic rival on the defensive on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), forcing her to explain why she came out against the landmark 12-nation trade agreement last year after previously supporting it.

However, Clinton was able to overcome the question in part because Trump repeatedly shouted over her attempts to answer it — placing the focus instead on his aggressive posture. Sabrina Siddiqui (SS)

TRUMP

Trump was strongest early in the debate, when he hit familiar talking points on trade and put Clinton on the back foot, having to defend her flip-flop on TPP and the controversial legacy of the North American Free Trade Agreement, the free-trade agreement signed by her husband that many in the industrial midwest feel has cost manufacturing jobs.

An off-key rehearsed line from a stilted Clinton about “Trumped-up trickle down economics” represented a brief window into what the debate might have been like if Trump had been able to act like a normal candidate for more than 10 minutes .

However, the Republican nominee took Clinton’s bait and played defense on personal attacks almost immediately.

After Clinton said: “He started his business with US$14 million, borrowed from his father,” Trump immediately responded, rather than turn the focus back on to trade, perhaps his strongest issue. Ben Jacobs (BJ)

Round two: The US’ direction

CLINTON

Arguably Clinton’s strongest segment of the debate was when the discussion turned to race in the US.

The Democratic nominee, who holds broad support from African-American voters, navigated the complex issue of police brutality by placing the emphasis on restoring trust between law enforcement and communities of color.

Clinton walked through an expansive criminal justice plan, which included more resources for police training, but also the need to end mass incarceration. However, beyond that policy, she put forth a unifying message that asked Americans to acknowledge the systemic barriers against minorities.

Wisely, when the topic shifted to birtherism — the conspiracy theory that US President Barack Obama was not born in the US — Clinton did not engage in a debate on the subject. She instead quoted Michelle Obama’s memorable speech at the Democratic Convention in July, in which the first lady said: “When they go low, we go high.” SS

TRUMP

Trump seemed far less comfortable on issues of race. After describing African-Americans and Hispanics as “living in hell” and audibly groaning when his rival was describing “the vibrancy of the black church,” presenting a rosier picture of life in minority communities, the Republican nominee instead centered his pitch to minority voters on “stop and frisk,” a police tactic in New York that was ruled unconstitutional for racially targeting African-Americans and Hispanics, and bragging that the country club he owned in Palm Beach, Florida, did not discriminate.