By Simon Tisdall / The Observer

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is new to the job and the strain is beginning to show. Elected president in a landslide victory, she took office in May, buoyed by high approval ratings. Yet, in a few short months, Tsai’s popularity has plunged by 25 percent. The reason might be summed up in one word: China. Suspicious that Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party, which also won control of the legislature, harbors a pro-independence agenda, Beijing suspended official and back-channel talks and shut down an emergency hotline.

More seriously, for many Taiwanese workers, China also curbed the lucrative tourist trade, which sent millions of Chinese visitors to Taiwan during the accommodating presidency of Tsai’s predecessor, Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九). Cross-strait investment and business have also been hit.

Tsai faces contradictory pressures. The public wants the benefit of closer economic ties with China, but Beijing’s intentions are rightly distrusted by a population that increasingly identifies itself as Taiwanese, not Chinese.

Given Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) ominous warnings that unification cannot be delayed indefinitely, China’s military buildup and hawkish suggestions that Beijing might resort to force, Taiwanese ambivalence is wholly understandable.

This dilemma — how to work constructively with a powerful, assertive China without compromising or surrendering national interests — grows steadily more acute. It is shared by states across the East and Southeast Asian region. From Indonesia and the Philippines to Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore, the quandary is the same. However, the answers proffered by national leaders are different and sometimes sharply at odds.

The China dilemma is felt strongly in Washington. The US has striven in recent years to strengthen Asian alliances, increase trade and raise its regional military profile — US President Barack Obama’s so-called rebalance or “pivot” to Asia — in a bid to contain and channel China’s ambitions peacefully.

However, analysts say the pivot appears to be in trouble. For Europeans fixated on Syria and immigration, this might not seem especially worrying or relevant. That is shortsighted. If Obama and future US presidents get China wrong, the resulting damage could be global, threatening the security and prosperity of all.

Obama is already badly off-track. His grand plan to promote interdependent economic self-interest across the Pacific Rim while excluding China — the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP (similar to the controversial US-Europe Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership) — is in deep trouble .

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week said that the TPP was a crucial “pillar” of future US influence.

“Success or failure will sway the direction of the global free-trade system and [shape] the strategic environment in the Asia-Pacific,” Abe said.

His warning reflected alarm in Tokyo that a risk-averse Obama is again proving an unreliable partner and will fail to get the deal ratified by US Congress. It has already been disowned by US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton and US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Washington’s painfully obvious inability to curb China’s controversial island-building program straddling the international shipping lanes of the South China Sea is seen as further evidence that the pivot is failing. Each week seems to bring news of another Chinese airstrip or newly fortified reef.