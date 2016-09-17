‘Geniuses’ of the KMT are forever in denial

By James Wang 王景弘

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is indeed full of “geniuses.”

One of them read Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) diaries and concluded that Japan’s defeat in World War II was not because of the atomic bomb, but rather the resistance of the Republic of China (ROC). Another of these KMT geniuses said that transitional justice only concerns a nation that has lost a war and that since the ROC belonged to the winners’ camp, there is no need for any transitional justice.

Many people have gone to Stanford University to study Chiang’s diaries, but none had invalidated the conclusion that it was the atomic bomb that forced Japan to surrender.

By the end of World War II, half of China was already in the hands of the Japanese, who did not surrender until two atomic bombs were dropped on their native soil and Chiang was appointed by the Allies to accept Japan’s surrender in China.

It is quite obvious that only those geniuses who are completely oblivious to the facts would deny the power of atomic bombs.

GENIUS AWARD

Arguing that there is no need for transitional justice in a nation that has won a war is another surefire way to win a genius award.

It is indisputable that both the US and the ROC were in the winning camp after World War II. Despite that, both nations have gone through processes of transitional justice.

During World War II, the US military was segregated. After the war, racial equality was sought and the civil rights movement developed quickly.

After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 110,000 Japanese-Americans were put in internment camps, and it was only after several years of hard work that the US government made official apologies and offered reparations to survivors and their descendants.

As Chiang and his “victorious nation” rejected reform, Mao Zedong (毛澤東) and his gang started a revolution and kicked Chiang and his gang out of China, which served transitional justice for China.

The Chiang family fled to Taiwan, where they instituted a party-state system, appropriated private and Japanese assets, orchestrated the 228 Massacre and began the White Terror era, which resulted in even more injustice and is the reason for renewed calls for transitional justice.

LENINIST PARTIES

When people talk about transitional justice, they are primarily talking about the violent rule of autocratic Leninist-style parties, which deprived people of their liberty and human rights and appropriated private assets. That is what transitional justice is about in many nations in former eastern Europe.

There are two Chinese Leninist political parties. One is in Taiwan, where it is currently facing transitional justice, and the other is in China; it will face an even harsher transitional justice when the time comes.

The Chinese Communist Party’s tyranny and its “Three Anti-” and “Five Anti-” campaigns, labor reform camps and the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre incurred immeasurable losses to people’s lives and property, as well as causing mental suffering.

The family members of KMT members who fled to Taiwan and were put in the “five black categories” were bitterly persecuted. It is incomprehensible that the present-day KMT feels no shame as it sucks up to the Communists.

Good luck, Chinese people. You are in even greater need of transitional justice.

James Wang is a media commentator.