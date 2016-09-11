China’s mercenary view of history

By Christopher Lingle

Doubtless, it is not comforting for Taiwanese to know that China has irredentist claims on all its borders and over all the waters that wash onto its shores. It is worth remembering that the People’s Republic of China insists on its “sacred duty” to recover and reunify what it perceives as “lost” territories. Thus, any nation sharing any sort of border with China must be alert against encroachment, especially given Beijing’s unwillingness to compromise on such issues.

Besides Taiwan, China claims Zangnan, or “South Tibet” — its name for the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. In 2006, the Chinese ambassador to India declared the “whole state of Arunachal Pradesh is Chinese territory... we are claiming all of that. That is our position.”

Indeed, it claims about 80 percent of the South China Sea, including the the Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島) and the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島), which are on a broad plateau up to 1,600km from China’s eastern coastline.

In a challenge to its most powerful neighbor, Japan, Beijing claims the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) — known in Japan as the Senkakus and in English as the Pinnacle Islands. These consist of eight small, uninhabited volcanic islets in the East China Sea 120 nautical miles (222.24km) from Taiwan and 200 nautical miles from Okinawa. Taiwan also claims the formations.

Beijing’s insistence on sovereignty over the South and East China Seas incited disputing parties to seek protection under treaties that China has signed to resolve jurisdictional conflicts. To this end, an international arbitration panel in The Hague, Netherlands, declared that China’s claims to resource jurisdiction in the South China Sea have no basis in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Driven by an obsessive desire to fulfill a singular sense of geographical destiny, Beijing ignored the panel’s findings that its historic rights arguments were legally unsound.

Meanwhile, on its border with India, China has moved to take a mile while appearing to give back an inch on its claim to all of Arunachal Pradesh. This has been backed up by probing moves into the northeastern state of Sikkim while improving infrastructure near disputed areas that have military as well as commercial uses

For its part, New Delhi deployed two additional army divisions and two air force squadrons to positions near its border with China. Despite its own actions, Beijing denounced India’s recent troop movements and insisted there would be no “compromises in its border disputes with India.” In this instance, refusing to compromise suggests that China is more inclined to rely on military power than diplomacy.

Concerning its maritime claims, since China is not an archipelago nation, it has no legal basis to extend its continental shelf to claim natural resources in stretches of open water. As it is, Beijing’s assertions overlap the continental shelves of the Philippines and Vietnam. By claiming sovereignty over the Spratlys, it can claim a 200 nautical mile economic zone, and it will do so regardless of recognized limits of other littoral countries.

Another ruse to consolidate claims over its border with the Korean Peninsula involves an egregious distortion of the past. Books and articles have been published in China under the rubric the “Northeastern Project” that depicts much of Korea’s ancient history as having begun in China. This attempt to rewrite history met with official objections from Seoul, and Korean learned societies demanded Beijing put the kingdom of Goguryo in proper historical perspective.