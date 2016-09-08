Hunting for ‘hygge’ — the key to Denmark’s recipe for happiness

By Richard Orange / The Observer, COPENHAGEN

Jeppe Trolle Linnet’s gaze dances around Bang and Jensen, his favorite Copenhagen cafe-bar, seeking out anything and everything that brings it hygge, that untranslatable quality of places, people and togetherness prized by Danes above almost all else.

“It is the candles, obviously ... the lighting. It is not like they have big lamps on the ceiling,” he said.

Then the furnishings: “You get the feeling that, ‘hmm, this must have been brought in from various places,’” he said.

He gestures at the flip-down seats we are sitting on.

“Like an old cinema. So probably someone knew someone. Just by the look of it, it suggests that people here are connected to someone, so the whole place is full of sociality, even when it is empty,” he said.

He rubs the shiny brass where his feet are resting.

“And obviously it is all pretty worn, you feel that if you put your feet up, it would not really matter,” he said.

Linnet published the first academic paper on hygge five years ago, since when he has become the go-to expert for Danish journalists, particularly around Christmas, when hygge is paramount. If this is the first you have heard of hygge, pronounced “hue-guh” and usually translated as “cosiness,” you are about to hear a whole lot more.

Five books on the subject are hitting the shelves this autumn. There is The Little Book of Hygge by Meik Wiking (subtitled The Danish way to live well), out last week. And The Book of Hygge by Louisa Thomsen Brits (subtitled The Danish art of living well), came out last month. Coming out later this week is The Art of Hygge, while How to Hygge and Hygge: A Celebration of Simple Pleasures, Living the Danish Way, are both out next month.

“It is the new black,” said Agnete Wulff, whose husband Poul owns Wulff and Konstali Food Shop, reputedly the Danish capital’s most hygge place for breakfast, where I drop in first thing in the morning.

Agnete said hygge was the single most important thing when Poul started his basement bistro 14 years ago.

However, international interest is very recent.

“It is because we live such a stressful life, everybody is so busy,” she said. “It is important when we have the moment that we can hygge. They forget to destress maybe in London. When I went to London it was all about alcohol and shopping.”

She starts me off with a tebirke, a pastry consisting almost exclusively of butter and sugar, coated with poppy seeds. Then she and Poul drive me from their cozy cafe near the old harbor at Islands Brygge to the bigger branch in nearby Amager.

“Hygge is when you treat yourself. It is not that healthy, but it is good food,” Agnete said.

“We are very proud of this word hygge,” Poul said. “Everybody has a little laugh when you say hygge.”

This is strikingly true. Throughout the day, everyone I mention hygge to breaks into a broad smile. Danes talk about hygge the way Italians talk about food. This might be why in his book, Wiking, the chief executive of the Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen, proposes it as “the overlooked ingredient in the recipe for Danish happiness.”

It is, he wrote, along with the social equality and life security born of the welfare model, the reason why Danes are ranked as the world’s most contented people in surveys year after year.

Places like Wulff and Konstali and Bang and Jensen have perfected the art of providing hygge-to-order for busy Copenhageners, making the city arguably the best place for foreigners to experience this particular brand of laid-back, informal homeliness.