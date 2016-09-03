EDITORIAL: A crucial Sunday for Hong Kong

Hong Kong residents head to the polls tomorrow for the Legislative Council elections, which have grown more crucial and more contentious over the past year, and Taiwanese would be well-advised to keep a close eye on the results.

Although six would-be candidates were rejected by election officials because they would not sign a pledge to uphold the territory’s Basic Law — or in one case because an official said one man’s pledge could not be believed — there are still many whose election will give those in power in Beijing, as well as the territory’s administration, a headache.

However, the vote for 35 of the council’s 70 seats could also end up giving the pro-democracy camp a headache, because there are questions over whether it will be able to retain enough seats to have veto power over legislation.

The fear is that younger, more radical and localist candidates could split the pro-democracy vote.The pro-democracy camp currently holds 27 seats, a crucial number that has helped quash several questionable proposals. If that number drops, pro-Beijing members could pass controversial laws and regulations that have failed or been withdrawn amid widespread protests, such as an anti-subversion bill, a “patriotic” education measure and an electoral reform package favored by China.

Tomorrow’s vote is also crucial because it could hold the key to next year’s “election” for the territory’s leader.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying’s (梁振英) term is up in March and it was Beijing’s refusal to live up to its pledge to allow universal suffrage for that poll and its adding of a screening requirement for potential candidates that triggered the “Umbrella movement” in 2014.

Leung was unpopular even before those protests, but dissatisfaction with him has deepened since then, given an economic downturn, but especially because of Beijing’s blatant encroachment on the territory’s rule of law, its judicial system and its autonomy, as demonstrated by last year’s snatching of five men linked to a Hong Kong publishing house and bookstore famous for unflattering, even salacious, books on Chinese leaders.

If the pro-democracy camp retains its seats, or makes gains, Beijing might be tempted to drop Leung instead of pushing for a second term, although Leung himself has, in a face-saving measure, said that he has not yet decided whether he would run for re-election.

Just as the Umbrella movement took heart from Taiwan’s Sunflower movement in the spring of 2014, the territory’s electorate, parties and administration should consider the results of this nation’s legislative elections in January.

The New Power Party (NPP), which grew out of the Sunflower movement as well as the Dapu demolition protests and several other land-rights cases, ran as an alternative to the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), the Democratic Progressive Party and other more established groups — and did well enough to win five seats.

The NPP’s lawmakers pressed several proposals based on their party’s campaign platform during the last legislative session, proving their independence and an uncompromising determination to shake up the traditional political structure.

Tomorrow’s election offers Hong Kongers a small chance of a similar change.

In 1984, Beijing proclaimed that its “one country, two systems” policy for Hong Kong could serve as a template for Taiwan’s unification with China. However, it has completely failed to live up to its guarantee that Hong Kong’s social, economic and legal systems would remain unchanged, as would its way of life.