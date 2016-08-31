Swedish politician ready to play hardball with the UK on Brexit

By Jennifer Rankin / The Observer

During the febrile, topsy-turvy days after Britain voted to leave the EU, there were plenty of tough messages from European leaders. However, few sounded more uncompromising than the EU trade commissioner.

A week after the result, Cecilia Malmstrom, Europe’s lead trade negotiator, said that the UK could not even begin discussing a trade deal until it had left the bloc.

“First you exit and then you negotiate the terms of the relationship,” she told Newsnight, opening up the prospect of the world’s sixth-largest economy being left dangling for years.

When the BBC interviewer suggested this would damage businesses in Britain and on the continent, her response was straightforward: “Yes, but the vote was very clear.”

Such plain speaking provoked fury among leading Brexiters.

Conservative MP Liam Fox condemned her remarks as “bizarre and stupid.”

While legally correct that Britain cannot sign a trade deal before it has left, by taking such a tough line against early negotiations, she walked into a political minefield.

In a few months’ time, Fox, who has since been appointed Britain’s secretary of state for international trade, might find himself sitting opposite Malmstrom. Nobody knows exactly how big a role the 48-year-old Swede will play in Brussels’ team Brexit.

Former French minister of foreign affairs Michel Barnier has been given the task of leading Brexit talks by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Belgian diplomat Didier Seeuws is handling Brexit for his boss, European Council President Donald Tusk. Another EU president, Martin Schulz of the European Parliament, is unlikely to stay quiet, as parliamentary members have a vote on the UK divorce and any subsequent trade deal.

If the cooks are in Brussels, the master chefs are in Berlin, Paris and other national capitals. Anyone negotiating a future EU-UK trade deal is going to find many political leaders looking over their shoulders, European Centre for International Political Economy director Fredrik Erixon said.

The British deal will not be a normal trade negotiation, akin to Vietnam or Canada, he said.

“Member states are going to play a far more prominent role in defining the ambitions or the objectives of where these negotiations land,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Swedish commissioner has plenty more on her plate: She wants to conclude a deal on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), the most controversial trade deal the EU has ever negotiated. Talks are to reach a moment of truth in the autumn as both sides strive for an agreement before US President Barack Obama leaves office.

However, doubts are mounting about whether a deal is possible. To critics, the TTIP is a charter for deregulation that threatens the UK National Health Service. EU and US officials say the reality has become buried under myths and strenuously reject charges of secret negotiations.

“She is very open and transparent in what we are doing,” said one EU source close to the commissioner, who cites Malmstrom’s decision to publish EU negotiating positions after the talks.

Although not exactly unusual, the volume of criticism is a far cry from Malmstrom’s early political days. As a member of the European Parliament from 1999 and 2006, Malmstrom was a hero of the liberal left, known for taking a firm stance against sweeping data-retention proposals.