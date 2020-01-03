TWSE to require firms to have bilingual materials

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) with paid-in capital of more than NT$15 billion (US$498.1 million) would need to publish informational materials in Chinese and English from July 1, TWSE spokeswoman Rebecca Chen (陳麗卿) told the Taipei Times by telephone yesterday.

Listed companies with paid-in capital of NT$10 billion to NT$15 billion and firms that are more than 30 percent held by foreign investors would be required to publish informational materials in both languages from next year, Chen said.

Companies with paid-in capital of NT$2 billion to NT$10 billion would be required from 2022, she added.

From 2024, all companies listed on the TWSE would need to comply with the dual language requirement, as the nation’s main bourse endeavors to build a bilingual environment for investors, she said.

The new regulations resulted from yesterday’s amendments to the Procedures for Verification and Disclosure of Material Information of Companies with Listed Securities (對有價證券上市公司重大訊息之查證暨公開處理程序).

The exchange categorized listed companies into four groups based on the size of their capitalization or percentage of foreign shareholders, Chen said.

“Some large companies have taken charge in providing informational materials in Chinese and English to investors,” she said.

The number of companies listed on the TWSE reached 937 at the end November last year, with foreign investors holding on average 42 percent of a company’s shares, Chen said.