Flying cars, hyperloops and other 2020 tech predictions that did not pan out

By Mark Milian / Bloomberg

Predicting the future is hard, even for the people with the most power to influence it. In 2013, Amazon.com Inc chief executive officer Jeff Bezos said he expected the company would be delivering packages by drone in four to five years. Here we are, seven years later, the flying delivery robots Bezos envisioned are still at the testing stage and have just started to get regulatory approval in the US.

Corporate fortune-telling is a common practice in the technology industry, and executives tend to choose round numbers as deadlines for their technological fantasies. So, as this year draws to a close and we approach a new decade, let us take a look back at how some of the tech industry’s predictions for next year fared:

Computer chips will consume almost no energy

Gordon Moore was famous for his foresight about the development of cheaper and more advanced computers. Intel Corp, the company he cofounded, stayed in the prognostication game years after Moore retired, with mixed results.

In 2012, Intel predicted a form of ubiquitous computing that would consume almost zero energy by next year.

The date is almost here, and smartphones still barely last a day before needing a recharge. The i9, Intel’s latest top-of-the-line computer chip, requires 165 watts of energy. That is more than twice as much as a 65-inch television.

Nine out of 10 people over six will own a mobile phone

In 2014, Ericsson Mobility estimated that 90 percent of people on Earth over six years old would own a mobile phone by next year.

This is a hard one to measure, but a visit to developing countries suggests we are nowhere close.

Research firm Statista GmbH puts global penetration at 67 percent.

One milestone achieved this decade is the number of mobile subscriptions exceeded the world’s population for the first time, according to data compiled by the World Bank.

The statistic is skewed by people who use multiple devices. Concern about the potential harmful effects of video game and social-media overuse by children might mean this never happens.

Jet.com will break even

Jet.com Inc was an embodiment of the start-up unicorn, before that was even a term.

Marc Lore started the online retailer after selling his previous company to Amazon. Jet would challenge Lore’s former employer by offering cheaper prices on products with a subscription that substantially undercut Amazon Prime.

To do that, Jet quickly started burning through the more than US$700 million it had raised from venture capitalists, and critics said the start-up had no path to profitability.

In response, Lore said on Bloomberg TV in 2015 that Jet would break even by next year. Walmart Inc swooped in a year after that interview and bought Jet for US$3.3 billion. According to news site Vox, Walmart is projecting a loss of more than US$1 billion this year for its US e-commerce division, now led by Lore.

The first 100km hyperloop ride will take place

In 2013, Elon Musk outlined his vision for a new “fifth mode of transportation” that would involve zipping people through tubes at speeds as fast as 1,290kph. Several tech entrepreneurs heeded Musk’s call and went to work on such systems inspired by the billionaire’s specifications.

In 2015, one of the leading start-ups predicted a hyperloop spanning about 100km would be ready for human transport by next year. Rob Lloyd, then-chief executive officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, told Popular Science: “I’m very confident that’s going to happen.” It has not.