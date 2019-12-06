Chip tester, pump maker join list of returning firms

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

IC packaging and testing services provider Orient Semiconductor Engineering Inc (OSE, 華泰電子) is to invest NT$4.3 billion (US$140.98 million) in the nation, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday, as it approved two companies’ applications to participate in the government program seeking to attract Taiwanese companies back home.

Citing order transfers and clients relocating to Taiwan, OSE plans to move its server production in Suzhou, China, to Kaohsiung, where it plans to expand an idle production facility at the Nantze Export Processing Zone (楠梓加工出口區), the ministry said.

Leveraging off its electronics manufacturing services at the Nantze plant, OSE plans to offer one-stop services to clients for its solid state drive products, the ministry added.

Hydraulic pumps and valves manufacturer Camel Precision Co (全懋精機), which has previously partnered with Germany’s Eckerle Technologies GmbH to produce gear pumps, is to invest NT$300 million by setting up a new plant in Changhua County’s Tianjhong Township (田中) to meet client demand, the ministry said.

The government program has to date attracted investment applications from 158 companies, pledging about NT$707.8 billion in total investments and creating an estimated 57,801 job opportunities, the ministry said.

In a separate government program, the ministry yesterday approved plans by four companies to invest NT$16.8 billion in Taiwan.

Wafer thinning and integration specialist Phoenix Silicon International Corp (昇陽國際半導體), which supplies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), United Microelectronics Co (聯電) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), plans to expand its wafer production by introducing two automated production lines at its Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) plant.

The investment would offer up to 117 job opportunities, the ministry said.

Win Semiconductors Corp (Win Semi, 穩懋半導體), the world’s largest compound semiconductor foundry, is to expand its plant in Taoyuan to meet expected strong demand as 5G takes off.

Win Semi also plans to build cleanrooms and purchase machinery for its plant, the ministry said, adding that the investment would provide 600 job opportunities.

TBI Motion Technology Co (全球傳動), which manufactures linear motion products, is to invest more than NT$1.7 billion to set up a new plant in New Taipei City’s Yingge District (鶯歌) and expand its Shulin District(樹林) plant to boost its production capacity and economies of scale.

The project is to offer 445 job opportunities, the ministry said.

An unnamed radio frequency identification (RFID) specialist plans to invest NT$1.2 billion to set up a new plant and office building in Taiwan to explore new RFID applications, the ministry said.