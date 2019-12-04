Sharp to unveil 5G phone in Taipei

Staff writer, with CNA

Osaka, Japan-based Sharp Corp, a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday said that it is to demonstrate its prototype 5G smartphone at Information Technology Month, its first participation in the nation’s annual electronics trade show.

The show opens at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Exhibition Hall 1 today and runs through Sunday.

The 5G smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in the first half of next year, Sharp said, adding that sales would depend on the progress of 5G technology development in the nation.

In Taiwan, the government has designated next year the first of the 5G era and is to hold 5G spectrum auctions for local telecoms from Tuesday next week.

Asia Pacific Telecom Co (亞太電信), another Hon Hai subsidiary, is among the five Taiwanese telecoms that plan to take part in the auction.

Sharp also plans to showcase a 120-inch 8K high resolution flat panel, the world’s smallest 8K camera, Dynabook notebook computers and smart family applications at the show.

It plans to introduce a cloud technology-based app that monitors indoor air quality and can run air purifiers in an effective and efficient way, Sharp said.

After the Taipei event, the show moves to Taichung from Thursday next week to Dec. 16, Tainan from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23 and Kaohsiung from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30.

Separately, FIH Mobile Ltd (富智康), another Hon Hai subsidiary, is to invest US$99.99 million in India to boost its efforts to develop mobile phones, communications devices and other electronic gadgets.

FIH Mobile said its production facility in India is one of the largest contract electronics makers in the nation, and the new investment is expected to help the company optimize its production process and boost output to secure more orders from Chinese customers with operations in India.

The company’s five largest customers account for 89.6 percent of its sales, with Sharp making up 8.5 percent, FIH Mobile said.