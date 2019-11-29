More returning investments announced

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Taiwanese companies returning to the nation have pledged up to NT$703.4 billion (US$23.06 billion) in investments, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday, as it approved another two firms’ applications to take part in a government incentive program.

New Taipei City-based lastic flooring supplier M.J. International Co Ltd (美喆) has decided to invest about NT$2.6 billion to set up a stone plastic composite floorings plant in the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), the ministry said.

The new plant would implement environmentally friendly manufacturing and smart production processes, and would create 245 job opportunities, it said.

An unspecified test fixture firm — which serves companies such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Siliconware Precision Industries Co (矽品精密), ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投資控股) and King Yuan Electronics Co (京元電子) — plans to invest more than NT$3 billion to set up a smart production plant in Kaohsiung’s Nantze Export Processing Zone (楠梓加工出口區), the ministry said.

The company’s customers had requested the investment, which comes amid rising demand from semiconductor firms, the ministry said, adding that it would create 145 jobs.

SECOND PROGRAM

In related news, the ministry has also approved applications by Hsiner Co Ltd (新廣業), Intai Technology Corp (鐿鈦科技) and Tong Hsing Electronic Industries Ltd (同欣電子) to join in a separate government program that is also aimed at boosting investment and generating jobs in Taiwan.

Taichung-based Hsiner, a liquid silicone products manufacturer, is to invest NT$750 million to establish a new plant in the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) and add a smart production line for oxygen therapy humidifiers, the ministry said.

The plant would create 100 job opportunities, it said.

Intai, a Taichung-based precision hardware manufacturer, is also to invest NT$1.5 billion in the science park to introduce automated production lines at its existing plant, the ministry said.

New Taipei City-based Tong Hsing, which provides micro module assembly and thick-film/thin-film substrate foundry services, is to invest more than NT$9.7 billion to expand its plant in Taoyuan’s Bade District (八德) and add new production lines at its plant in Longtan District (龍潭), the ministry added.

The company would offer up to 588 job opportunities, it said.

Companies participating in this program have pledged NT$66.1 billion in investments, which would create up to 4,630 job opportunities, the ministry said.