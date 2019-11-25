Textile companies welcome US rulings

Staff writer, with CNA

The US Department of Commerce’s final rulings earlier this month that China and India have been dumping textiles in the US market have been welcomed by most Taiwanese textile exporters as a chance to compete in a fair market.

The department said in a statement on Nov. 14 that it found exporters from China and India had dumped polyester textured yarn in the US market at margins ranging from 76.07 to 77.15 percent and 17.62 to 47.51 percent respectively.

Based on the findings, the department said that it has imposed a 76.07 percent anti-dumping levy on products sold by China’s Jiangsu Hengli Chemical Fiber Co (江蘇恆力化纖), which was the mandatory respondent in the case, and a 77.15 percent tariff on other Chinese exporters.

Indian firms were slapped with 17.62 to 47.51 percent anti-dumping tariffs, the department said.

It also issued a final ruling after finding that Chinese and Indian polyester textured yarn received countervailable subsidies at rates ranging from 32.18 to 473.09 percent and 4.29 to 21.83 percent respectively, the department said.

It ruled to impose anti-subsidy tariffs of 32.18 to 473.09 percent on China’s Fujian Billion Polymerization Fiber Technology Industrial Co (福建百宏聚纖科技), Suzhou Shenghong Garment Development Co (江蘇盛虹面料) and Suzhou Shenghong Fibre Co (江蘇盛虹化纖), which were the mandatory respondents in the case, while a 32.18 percent tariff has been imposed on other Chinese firms.

For India, the anti-subsidy tariffs ranged from 4.29 to 21.83 percent.

The investigations were launched after Nan Ya Plastics Corp America, a subsidiary of Taiwan’s Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠), and US-based Unifi Manufacturing Inc brought a petition against Chinese and Indian exporters.

Lealea Enterprises Co (力麗企業), a Taiwanese manufacturer of artificial fiber, said that it had almost given up on the US market due to unfair competition from China.

However, with the heavy tariffs now imposed on Chinese polyester textured yarn exporters, Taiwanese companies would have a chance to return, Lealea said.

Nan Ya Plastics said that its US subsidiary is likely to see an increase in orders from Unifi, as a result of the heavy tariffs imposed on Chinese and Indian firms.

Other Taiwanese exporters said it remains to be seen whether the ruling would result in any benefits, but it could serve as a bargaining chip for the US in its negotiations with China as the two countries seek to resolve their trade dispute.

After the petition was filed with US authorities, polyester textured yarn exports to the US from China and India as of September fell to an average of 229 tonnes and 341 tonnes per month respectively, from 1,939 tonnes and 1,006 tonnes as of January last year, Nan Ya Plastics said.

Industry sources said that Chinese firms facing heavy tariffs in the US are likely to sell their products on the domestic market, which would tighten competition for Taiwanese companies operating in China, including Nan Ya Plastics.