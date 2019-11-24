Rio looks to tech to tackle flooding

By Anastasia Moloney / Thomson Reuters Foundation, BOGOTA

Hit with ever-more-frequent torrential rain that triggers worsening flooding and mudslides most years, Rio de Janeiro is looking to an unusual gathering for answers: a hackathon.

Starting today, teams of university students, tech start-up leaders, software developers and computer engineers will try to come up with innovative ways to help the seaside Brazilian city limit its losses as climate change brings wilder weather.

Tech experts at the Rio de Janeiro City Hall-led event hope to, for instance, come up with new ways to leverage data from GPS systems already used in the city’s buses to allow emergency services to better understand and monitor floods in real time.

“We know we have problems of floods and heavy rains, and we see an opportunity to use GPS to know where the flooding and landslide incidents are,” said Simone Silva, a mobility adviser at city hall and one of the organizers.

Right now, “at the very local level, we don’t know exactly what happens,” she told reporters.

RISING URBANIZATION

Around Latin America, tens of millions of people are at risk from worsening flooding linked to climate change, many of them living in urban slums often built along rivers or on mountain slopes prone to landslides.

About 80 percent of Latin America’s people live in the region’s urban areas, according to the UN, but across the region, cities are working to reduce the risks, harnessing technology, better data and insights from affected communities to come up with new ways of keeping people safe.

Flooding is clearly seen as one of the most severe threats. Of 530 cities worldwide that reported their climate hazards last year to CDP, a London-based international environmental non-profit, 71 percent said that floods were their top worry.

Extreme heat came next, at 61 percent, followed by drought at 36 percent, said the study, which was published last month.

However, more than half of cities have not carried out risk assessments to map which areas, residents and businesses are under threat from extreme weather, the study found.

“We have seen that cities that take vulnerability assessments, they take six times as many actions to adapt as cities that haven’t done them,” said Kyra Appleby, global director of CDP’s cities, states and regions team.

Geographic information system technology that allows data about hazards and climate risks to be overlayed with existing maps of cities has made it easier for authorities to do risk assessments, she added.

That and other technologies are among the measures being used in a range of cities around Latin America to deal with worsening economic and human losses from floods.

In the past few decades, Rio de Janeiro, for instance, has put in place early warning systems to help evacuate people ahead of threats, mapped of floodplain areas, built shelters and conducted emergency drills in slum areas, Appleby said.

The city has also installed cameras to monitor street flooding and set up social media alert systems.

Other cities are introducing digital sensors to try to reduce risks.

Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires, is developing a network of sensors to monitor rainfall and feed back data in real time to the city’s central control center.

Ensuring climate change adaptation measures are included in all urban planning is crucial, Appleby said, adding that the city of Belo Horizonte, in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state, is one of those leading the way.