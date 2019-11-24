Uber’s dashboard cams raise privacy concerns

By Lizette Chapman / Bloomberg

Uber Technologies Inc is adding video and audio recording for more trips — a move designed to make the service safer and help settle disputes, but which has triggered privacy concerns about the personal information the ride-hailing giant collects.

Uber began offering some drivers the option to install dashboard cameras in their vehicles this summer, and next month plans to launch a pilot program in Brazil and Mexico to let riders and drivers opt to record audio in a vehicle.

Both early stage experiments are part of Uber’s push to better protect riders and drivers following reports of sexual assault, physical assault and robbery.

The increased surveillance of rides at Uber coincides with a spike in demand from US and Canadian regulators, and law enforcement officials for companies to share their customers’ information.

The number of requests from US state and federal law enforcement agencies increased to 3,825 last year, up 30 percent from a year earlier, an Uber transparency report said on Wednesday.

“None of this is simple or easy, but we’ll continue to invest, test and learn to improve safety on our platform while respecting privacy,” Uber chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi said on Twitter on Thursday in response to a media report about the expansion of its videotape program.

Descriptions of the recordings were reported by the New York Times and Reuters.

An Uber spokesman that said the company had not significantly expanded video recording beyond the pilot program started in July with camera and driver analytics company Nauto Inc.

Nauto’s Web site lists seven cities where it is working with Uber on dashcam recording: Dallas and Houston in Texas, Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee, as well as Fort Myers, Naples and Tampa in Florida.

The spokesman also said that some drivers are engaged in the program in San Antonio, Miami, Orlando, Austin and Jacksonville, Florida.

Riders in those cities can see which drivers have cameras when they schedule a ride in the app, and when the driver picks them up because the car has a sticker indicating a recording is under way.

According to information on Nauto’s Web site, the audio and video footage is deleted on a regular basis.

Drivers and riders can request to view the footage — with the faces blurred out and audio muted — but they do not own it.

Uber only reviews the footage when a driver or rider requests a review. In those instances, Uber can access the audio and unblurred faces.

An Uber spokesman said that the video and audio recording programs are experiments, and the company is gathering feedback before deciding whether to expand them to additional markets.

In Mexico and Brazil, where the company is planning to start its audio pilot, riders would have the option to record the audio of the trip on their phone during a ride. The file would then stored on the user’s phone, but would not be accessible because it is encrypted.

If a rider or driver wanted Uber to review the tape, they would send the recording to Uber, which would decrypt it with a key.

Uber announced the program in Sao Paulo earlier his month.

George Arison, founder of start-up Shift Technologies Inc, said he is worried about the “scary” amount of data Uber could potentially collect.

“It’s concerning especially since I take a lot of my work calls from my Uber,” he wrote in a message.