Electric vehicles racing at 270kph are test labs for family SUVs

By David Stringer / Bloomberg

Not every advance in electric-vehicle technology takes place inside the sterile calm of a research laboratory.

BMW AG, Volkswagen AG’s (VW) Audi and a Silicon Valley-based battery maker are helping push the boundaries with electric-powered race cars that whiz through Saudi Arabia, New York, London and Seoul at speeds topping 270kph.

Breakthroughs made by competitors in Formula E, starting its sixth season this week, are being incorporated into family sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and sedans — and even India’s electric rickshaws — as manufacturers seek to improve and extend their electric lineups, while nations gradually phase out gas guzzlers.

More powerful batteries and better motors, energy-management software and braking systems are all being transferred from the racetrack to the showroom.

“What we are doing in Formula E is highly relevant back on the road,” said Dilbagh Gill, chief executive officer and team principal of India’s Mahindra Racing, the motorsport unit of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. “We are able to come in and help them immediately in improving the product.”

Formula E, which began in 2014 with an E-Prix in Beijing, has 12 teams, almost all of which involve automakers producing or developing battery-powered vehicles for consumers, such as Nissan Motor Co and Tata Motors Ltd’s Jaguar brand.

VW’s Porsche and Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz brand are new participants in the 14-race season that opened on Friday in Saudi Arabia. The schedule runs through July, concluding with the two-day London E-Prix.

Last season’s champion was DS Techeetah, the Chinese-owned team of PSA Group’s DS Automobiles. Its DS E-Tense FE20 machine can accelerate from zero to 100kph in 2.8 seconds.

DS Automobiles is taking the power train — parts including the motor and inverter — from its Formula E entry and putting it inside a concept car called the DS X E-Tense. It also plans to use the same operating software across its planned range of electric passenger vehicles.

PSA Group, also home to the Peugeot and Citroen brands, is targeting a fully electrified fleet by 2025.

“The cars that win in Formula E are the most energy efficient, which is largely driven by software,” Paris-based DS Automobiles said. “Everything we do in Formula E with algorithms and software we try to replicate in series production.”

Rules intended to limit costs for teams and keep the series competitive mean racers use a standardized lithium-ion battery manufactured by a unit of Newark, California-based Lucid Motors Inc.

During the first four seasons of Formula E, drivers needed to change vehicles in the middle of a race — leaping from one cockpit into another — because the power packs could not complete a whole event, which typically lasts about 45 minutes.

Lucid’s batteries, introduced last season, eliminate the need for that switch.

“The real reason we are doing this is to demonstrate that we have world-class technology, which will find its way into our forthcoming road car,” Lucid chief executive officer Peter Rawlinson said.

The company plans to start producing its Lucid Air sedan in Arizona next year, boasting of a range of more than 644km and a speed exceeding 322kph.

Lucid’s Formula E batteries pack in more energy than alternatives that are commercially available for regular vehicles, said James Frith, a London-based analyst for BloombergNEF.