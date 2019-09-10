Sunny Hills to invest in Nantou County: ministry

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Pineapple cake brand Sunny Hills (微熱山丘) plans to invest NT$1.8 billion (US$57.6 million) setting up a smart production plant in Nantou County, which is to create about 63 job opportunities, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Thursday last week.

Sunny Hills is to install an automated production line developed in cooperation with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工研院) that can separate good fruit from bad using artificial intelligence, the ministry said in a statement posted on its Web site.

Sunny Hills has joined a growing number of local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) taking advantage of an incentive program the government is running to encourage domestic investment.

On Thursday last week, the ministry also approved four other SMEs’ applications to invest in Taiwan, including flexible flat cable supplier Goodong Industry Co Ltd (玖東興業), which is to spend more than NT$1.2 billion setting up an automated manufacturing plant in New Taipei City along with an optical laboratory allowing high-precision identification of functional modules.

Goodong Industry plans to recruit about 200 local professionals, the ministry said.

Suspension specialist Ruixin International Co (銳欣國際), which operates under the brand RacingBros, plans to invest NT$80 million in an automated plant in Taichung’s Tanzi District (潭子) to cope with growing overseas demand after it signed a deal to cooperate with US automobile parts supplier Western Power Sports Inc.

Hsu Hong Precision Machinery Co Ltd (旭宏精機), which specializes in the design and manufacturing of variable volume piston pumps, plans to invest NT$400 million setting up a new plant in Taichung’s Taiping Industrial Park (太平產業園區) as the company aims to increase the presence of its brand HHPC on global markets.

The company is to introduce smart production lines and automated storage systems, creating 27 job opportunities, the ministry said.

Yuan Bao Freezing Foods Co Ltd (圓寶冷凍食品), which is known for its fishballs and meatballs, is to invest NT$1.4 billion to establish a smart food processing facility in Changhua County as the company looks to increase its capacity to supply the US and European markets.

The company plans to recruit 58 local professionals, the ministry said.