Turkish lira’s crash stuns Japanese retail investors

Bloomberg

The Turkish lira yesterday plunged as much as 12 percent against the yen, forcing Japanese investors to liquidate positions in one of their favorite emerging-market trades for the second time this year.

Much of the lira’s sell-off happened at about 7:20am in Tokyo, when Japanese margin-trading firms typically start closing lossmaking client positions.

Net lira-yen longs held by margin accounts rose last week to the highest level since the middle of June, Tokyo Financial Exchange Inc data showed.

The drop exacerbated after a tit-for-tat exchange of tariffs by China and the US on Friday spurred a rush for haven assets.

Earlier this year, yield-hungry Japanese retail investors were also caught in a flash crash, when the yen in January surged against every currency tracked by Bloomberg during the so-called witching hour of the Asian morning.

“Margin accounts have recently accumulated lira longs,” said Toshiya Yamauchi, chief manager for foreign-exchange margin trading at Ueda Harlow Ltd in Tokyo. “Given the lira’s nature as a high volatility currency, the surge in the yen must have triggered stop-losses this morning.”

The lira plunged to a low of 16.1485 against the yen, before paring most of its slide.

It traded down 1.3 percent at 18.0680 as of 3:18pm in Tokyo.

The early slide was also echoed in other currency pairs, with the lira dropping as much as 9.9 percent against the US dollar.

The Turkish currency was the most actively traded emerging-market currency by Japanese retail investors last month, with ￥1.39 trillion (US$13.2 billion) worth of lira-yen traded that month, according to the latest data from the Financial Futures Association of Japan.

Japanese margin-trading firms tend to evaluate their client positions every day, typically at about 7am in Tokyo and liquidate them if losses reach certain levels.

As Japanese retail investors are typically thirsty for yield, they tend to accumulate long positions in risk assets, leaving them exposed to a sudden rally in the yen, according to a research paper from the Bank of Japan.

The Turkish central bank last month started unwinding last year’s interest-rate hikes, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaced the bank’s chief for failing to act in line with his expectations for a rate cut.

A run on the lira saw the currency lose about a quarter of its value during August last year, tipping the economy into its first technical recession in a decade.