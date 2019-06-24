FedEx admits another Huawei error

Reuters

FedEx Corp yesterday said an operational error prevented a Huawei Technologies Co (華為) package from being delivered to the US, just weeks after the US delivery firm said an error led to the Chinese firm’s packages being misdirected.

“The package in question was mistakenly returned to the shipper, and we apologize for this operational error,” FedEx told reporters in an e-mailed statement.

A company spokeswoman confirmed that the package was US bound, but declined to say what it contained.

Huawei, the world’s biggest telecoms gear maker, is at the center of a bruising trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.

China launched an investigation into FedEx earlier this month over Huawei parcels delivered to the wrong address, without giving details about the deliveries in question.

Xinhua news agency had said back then that the investigation into FedEx over misdirected mail should not be regarded as retaliation against the US company, amid the trade spat.

The US and China have been engaged in a trade dispute for months on issues such as tariffs, subsidies, technology, regulations and cyber security, among others, with Washington putting Huawei on a blacklist last month citing national security.

“FedEx can accept and transport all Huawei products except for any shipments to listed Huawei entities on the US Entity List,” the company said yesterday.

The missed delivery was earlier reported by China’s Global Times, a tabloid published by the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Daily.

On Friday, the US Department of Commerce said it was adding several Chinese companies and a government-owned institute involved in supercomputing with military applications to its national security “entity list” that bars them from buying US parts and components without government approval.

These companies include supercomputer maker Sugon Information Industry Co Ltd (中科曙光) and Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology (無錫江南計算技術).

Huawei, which said it was reviewing its relationship with FedEx after the mishandling of its packages earlier, did not immediately respond yesterday to a request for comment.