AMD taps TSMC as it unveils gadgets

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) yesterday said that it is using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) advanced 7-nanometer technology to produce a new series of high-performance processors for desktop computers and new processors for gaming PCs, consoles and cloud devices, which would enter the market in July.

The company unveiled its third-generation high-performance Ryzen desktop processor and Radeon graphics chips, both made using TSMC’s 7-nanometer technology, at the Computex Taipei.

The company used to rely on GlobalFoundries Inc for chips.

However, the US firm in August last year said that it would indefinitely put on hold its development of 7-nanometer technology and technologies beyond that, making TSMC the sole foundry for AMD’s processors.

AMD’s vision is to push the technology to its limits, chief executive officer Lisa Su (蘇姿豐) said.

To serve that end, the company has to make some “bets” requiring high-performance leadership, Su said at the Computex in a keynote speech titled “The future of the high-performance computing market.”

“The first [bet] is advanced process technology. We have chosen to be the leader of advanced process technology. We want the best the industry has to offer,” which this year is the 7-nanometer process technology, she said.

“We are extremely proud to be partnering with TSMC, because it has the best technology in the industry,” she added.

It is a “tremendous” time to be in the high-performance market, Su said.

Data centers, gaming devices and PCs, as well as new technologies that can make a difference in people’s lives, are growth areas for AMD, she said.

AMD is one of TSMC’s major clients for 7-nanometer chips alongside Apple Inc, HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體), Nvidia Inc and MediaTek Inc (聯發科).

TSMC considers 7-nanometer technology an important growth engine.

The company has said that it expects the technology to contribute 25 percent to revenue this year, its second year of ramping.

Last year, it accounted for 9 percent of total revenue.

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) and Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday showcased their new gaming laptops equipped with AMD’s latest processors.

Asustek also introduced a new motherboard based on AMD’s Ryzen processor.

Fifty-six such motherboards were launched and more than 100 are ready to hit the market, AMD said.

The company is next quarter to unveil its next-generation EPYC processor, dubbed Rome, also made using TSMC’s 7-nanometer technology.

The Computex trade show is to officially begin today and will run through Saturday at the Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall, Nangang Exhibition Hall and Taipei International Convention Center.