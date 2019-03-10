‘Sharing economy’ goes mainstream as IPOs loom

By Rob Lever / AFP, WASHINGTON

The “sharing economy” is becoming mainstream with the anticipated stock listings from services such as Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc, signs that the trend is gaining momentum and affecting multiple sectors.

The multibillion-dollar online platforms have already been a disruptive force in many economic segment and analysts said the public listings might be a watershed moment, likely to fuel even more changes.

The growth in the on-demand services is eroding sentiment for ownership of homes, cars and other goods, and is also shifting the concept of labor and employment, sparking fierce debates on whether the change is good or bad.

Lyft, the large US ride-hailing service and Uber rival, became the first to announce its initial public offering (IPO), seeking to expand a firm valued privately at more than US$15 billion.

There has already been an explosion of start-ups for sharing cars, bikes, scooters, housing and more services. The office rental sector is being transformed by coworking spaces like WeWork Co, valued at about US$45 billion.

“This is just the beginning for the sharing economy,” said Arun Sundararajan, a New York University professor who follows the sector.

“I think we’ll see large platforms for professional services for certain kinds of healthcare and perhaps for alternative energy,” he said.

Spending for “on demand” on services, such as Uber and Airbnb, and other digital platforms rose 58 percent in 2017 to US$75.7 billion in the US, with more than 41 million consumers participating, according to a survey by Rockbridge Associates.

However, Rockbridge founder Charles Colby said that the sizzling growth might cool.

“I don’t see these firms as the next Amazon or Apple, because they are carving out narrow marketplaces and will start experiencing competition from traditional providers, some of which are quite savvy,” he said.

Sharing economy firms have also sparked their share of controversy. Uber and Lyft have faced protests and challenges from traditional taxi operators, and some regulators have banned or limited ridesharing.

Airbnb has also been curtailed in some markets amid complaints over disruptions in the real-estate markets and the hotel sector.

In transportation, some analysts said that the sharing trend is moving at a breakneck pace that will radically change urban landscapes, in line with the vision of firms such as Uber and Lyft to sharply reduce the need for private vehicles.

Tech research firm RethinkX predicted that the number of cars in the US will drop by more than 80 percent by 2030 and 95 percent of travel will be using on-demand autonomous electric vehicles.

By gaining access to capital on Wall Street, sharing economy firms might grow even bigger and flex their power more in disrupting traditional kinds of services.

The IPOs suggest that the sharing economy “is ready for prime time,” said Saif Benjaafar, director of the University of Minneota’s Initiative on the Sharing Economy.

“Lyft and Uber have demonstrated the operational viability of the business model: the ability to execute at scale and in different markets. What remains to be seen is to what extent these operational capabilities can now be leveraged to achieve financial profitability,” he said.

Benjaafar said that Uber and Lyft have piled up huge losses while Airbnb has been profitable — they revolve around the same concept.