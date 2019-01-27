Agencies

STOCK MARKET

China selects supervisor

China appointed banking veteran Yi Huiman (易會滿) as chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, people familiar with the matter said. People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Deputy Governor Zhu Hexin (朱鶴新) is to replace Yi as chairman at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC, 中國工商銀行), the people said. Yi, 54, is to take over from commission chairman Liu Shiyu (劉士餘), who ran the commission for three years, they said.

AVIATION

Tan denies stock sale to ANA

Billionaire Lucio Tan (陳永栽), who controls Philippine Airlines Inc, denied reports about a forthcoming stake sale days after ANA Holdings Inc confirmed that it is in talks with the carrier’s listed parent, PAL Holdings Inc. There is “no plan” to sell, Tan, 84, said in an interview on the sidelines of a central bank event in Manila on Friday. News that a stake sale is coming is “just a rumor,” he said when asked about talks with ANA, declining to elaborate.

AUTOMAKERS

Ford CEO not satisfied

Ford Motor Co chief executive Jim Hackett called Ford’s performance last year “mediocre by any standard” in an e-mail to employees late on Thursday, a source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Yes, we made US$7 billion last year,” Hackett wrote. “But think of it this way: This represents a 4.4 percent operating margin, about half what we believe is an appropriate margin. So we are aiming for much closer to US$14 billion.”

BRANDS

Kering might owe back taxes

Kering SA, the French owner of the Gucci luxury brand, owes about 1.4 billion euros (US$1.60 billion) to Italy in back taxes, according to the conclusions of a government audit. The probe scrutinized business activities by Kering’s Swiss subsidiary, Luxury Goods International, from 2011 through 2017, the company said in a statement. Kering said it contests the findings of the Italian audit. The auditor’s report is to be reviewed by the Italian Agency of Revenue, which is to reach a final conclusion.

DEVELOPERS

Indian firm to pick auditor

India’s beleaguered Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd could appoint an auditor to look into the financial statements of the company and its subsidiaries dating back five years, the Economic Times reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. The newly appointed company would also scrutinize the role of the firms’ previous auditors, Ernst & Young, Deloitte and KPMG.

GREECE

IMF bullish on GDP growth

The IMF on Friday said that it is optimistic on Greece’s growth and employment prospects for this year, but urged the government to stick to reforms to maintain the momentum. In a report published following five-day talks with officials in Athens, IMF officials said that the battered Greek economy is set to grow 2.4 percent this year, up from 2.1 percent last year. The report also argued that the heavily indebted country’s medium-term ability to repay its creditors — mostly its European partners and the IMF — remains “robust.”