Bank branches drop to seven-year low amid digitalization

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

The number of bank branches in the nation fell to a seven-year low of 3,403 last year, as banks streamlined operations to cope with the digital migration and combat excessive competition, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday.

A net total of 14 branches were closed last year, the highest closures after 2015, commission data showed.

The nation’s 37 banks shut down 21 branches and added several last year, the data showed.

Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行), Yuanta Commercial Bank (元大銀行) and Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) accounted for most of the changes, the data showed.

Taichung Commercial Bank (台中商銀), ANZ Bank Taiwan Ltd (澳盛台灣商業銀行), Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) and DBS Bank (星展銀行) each closed one branch last year, the data showed.

Yuanta Commercial Bank opened 67 branches and closed 10 after integrating Ta Chong Bank (大眾銀行) in January last year, Banking Bureau Deputy Director Wang Li-chun (王立群) told a news conference.

Five banks — CTBC Bank (中信銀行), E.Sun Bank (玉山銀行), KGI Bank (凱基銀行), O-Bank (王道商業銀行) and Bank of Panhsin (板信銀行) — opened seven new branches, the data showed.

The number of bank branches climbed to 3,359 in 2011 and sank for the fourth consecutive year last year.

The commission attributed the closures to the increasing prevalence of online banking and the emergence of financial technology, which offers new financial service for consumers.

The commission is to issue two Web-only bank licenses this year.