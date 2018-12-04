Staff writer

ELECTRONICS

CHPT hits record revenue

Chunghwa Precision Test Tech Co (CHPT, 中華精測) yesterday reported revenue of NT$257.16 million (US$8.36 million) for last month, the highest for the month of November in the company’s history and raising the possibility that the firm could post record-high revenue for the fourth quarter. Last month’s figure grew 3.68 percent from October and represented an increase of 80.9 percent from the same month a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The firm attributed the strong annual growth to robust demand for its probe card testing services along with the launch of new handset chips by semiconductor makers. Aggregated revenue in the first 11 months of the year totaled NT$3.06 billion, up 4.09 percent from NT$2.94 billion last year.

KEYPAD MAKERS

Ichia revenue down 9.65%

Handset keypad maker Ichia Technologies Inc (毅嘉科技) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$596.18 million for last month, down 20.1 percent from October and falling 9.65 percent from a year earlier. Revenue for the first 11 months of this year totaled NT$6.68 billion, up 1.46 percent annually from NT$6.58 billion, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Sales generated from flexible printed circuit integrated components reached NT$430 million last month, accounting for 72 percent of total sales, with the remainder coming from mechanical integrated components, Ichia said.

ELECTRONICS

Concord raises cash to invest

Concord Industries Ltd (華新特殊鋼), a subsidiary of power cable manufacturer Walsin Lihwa Corp (華新麗華), has decided to raise NT$82 million in fresh funds to invest in Yantai Walsin Stainless Steel Co (煙台華新不銹鋼). Concord’s board of directors yesterday approved the investment plan by issuing new shares, with the capital increase wholly injected by the parent company, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

HOSPITALITY

FPG plans lakeside hotel

Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團), the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate, is planning to build a hotel at the site of Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp’s (台灣化學纖維) idle plant near Longtan Lake in Yilan County, as the group works to revitalize its assets. Sandy Wang (王瑞瑜), an FPG management team member and chairwoman of Formosa Biomedical Technology Co (台塑生醫), at the group’s sports day on Sunday said beautiful scenery and hot springs are expected to attract guests to the hotel. The group is expected to finalize the plan — its first foray into the tourism sector — by next year.

INSURANCE

Shinkong’s S&P rating raised

S&P Global Ratings has raised its long-term financial strength and issuer credit ratings for Shinkong Insurance Co Ltd (新光產險) to “A” from “A-” on an improved financial risk profile, adding that the company is likely to maintain strong capitalization and a prudent hedging policy, as well as focusing on quality investments with good credit over the next two years. “The upgrade reflects our view that Shinkong Insurance has effectively controlled its foreign-exchange risk exposure at a manageable level,” S&P credit analyst Serene Hsieh (謝雅瑛) said in a statement on Nov. 23. “This has led us to revise upward our assessment of the insurer’s overall financial risk profile from strong to very strong.”