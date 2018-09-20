Hon Hai to become biggest TV assembler: TrendForce

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Hon Hai Technology Group (鴻海科技集團) is to overtake TPV Technology Group (冠捷科技集團) as the world’s biggest TV assembler this year, thanks to rising demand from Sharp Corp, Sony Corp and Vizio Inc, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday.

Hon Hai Technology Group, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, is to “benefit from the prosperous TV business of Sharp, a subsidiary of Foxconn,” the Taipei-based researcher said in a report.

TCL Corp and BOE Vision-Electronic Technology Ltd (京東方視訊) are to rank third and fourth respectively, the researcher said.

“The four major TV original design manufacturers [ODMs] have in-house panel supply networks, enabling them to offer more flexible prices to clients and to secure orders amid tight supply,” TrendForce analyst Jeff Yang (楊晴翔) said in the report.

As growth in the global TV market decelerates, TV ODMs are allocating more capacity to their own-brand TVs to boost shipments, Yang said.

Hon Hai this year is to see TV shipments rise 3 percent year-on-year to 16.5 million units from last year’s 16 million, Yang said.

However, TPV is expected to have a setback due to declining demand from financially troubled Internet TV clients and Vizio, the report said, adding that shipments might fall 9 percent to 15.3 million units this year from last year’s 16.8 million.

TCL is expected to see 25 percent growth, the strongest among the top four TV ODMs this year, boosted by robust demand for Xiaomi Corp’s (小米) Mi TV in China and Southeast Asia, TrendForce said.

Overall global TV shipments are expected to grow 3.8 percent to 51.7 million units from 49.8 million last year, it said.

The researcher expects competition to heat up as panelmakers Innolux Corp (群創) and HKC Group (惠科) of China are making inroads into the TV ODM market to digest capacities.