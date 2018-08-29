Uber Technologies outlines effort to commit to Taiwan

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Uber Technologies Inc yesterday outlined plans it said would demonstrate its commitment to Taiwan.

Taipei has been added to Uber Movement, its global initiative to study traffic data to optimize resource allocation and prevent congestion, the US ride-sharing company said.

The initiative aims to help governments and civic groups understand the impacts of large-scale events and integrate public and private transportation resources, company officials said.

It is also working with the Ministry of Transportation and Communications on a pilot program to help smaller taxi fleets that lack the resources to develop their own cab-hailing apps to adopt its uberTAXI platform as part of its “Mobility as a Service” project, they said.

Rather than competing against local taxi fleets, Uber aims to work with the industry to expand the market and create more opportunities through innovation, Uber Asia Pacific public policy director Emilie Potvin said.

The company is also working with Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) to develop a ride-sharing program for people working in the park, officials said.

“Uber is committed to Taiwan and today we are doubling our commitment,” Uber chief operating officer Barney Harford said in his address to the “Smart Cities — The Future of Transportation” forum in Taipei organized by the American Institute in Taiwan.

Taiwan’s technology supply chain would also play an integral part in Uber Elevate, it said.