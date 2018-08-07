Catcher Technology posts revenue rise of 4.14 percent

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Catcher Technology Co (可成), the nation’s leading supplier of light-metal casings and enclosures for mobile devices, yesterday posted revenue of NT$7.497 billion (US$244.76 million) for last month, an increase of 4.14 percent from the previous month and up 0.64 percent from the same period last year.

Cumulative revenue in the first seven months of the year totaled NT$48.66 billion, a 20.06 percent annual increase from NT$40.53 billion, the Tainan-based company said in a statement.

Catcher, which makes metal casings for Apple Inc’s iPhones, also released its audited second-quarter results, showing that net profit surged 196 percent quarter-on-quarter and 165 percent year-on-year to NT$10.83 billion.

Thanks to rising shipments for smartphone and notebook computer casings on the back of its leading industry position, Catcher’s revenue totaled NT$20.76 billion in the second quarter, its highest level for that period.

While gross margin rose 0.5 percentage points from the previous quarter to 42.25 percent, it fell 5.9 percentage points from a year earlier due to product-mix adjustments. Operating margin dropped to 32.4 percent from 32.61 percent the prior quarter and hit the lowest level since the second quarter of 2016, company data showed.

However, due to non-operating gains of NT$8.48 billion — including foreign-exchange income of NT$4.77 billion — Catcher’s net profit last quarter reached a record high, with earnings per share (EPS) of NT$14.06.

Overall, Catcher said it reported total net profit of NT$14.49 billion in the first half of the year, up 134.13 percent year-on-year, with EPS rising from NT$8.03 to NT$18.81 over the same period.

Gross margin and operating margin declined from a year earlier to 42 percent and 32.49 percent respectively, company data showed.

Capital expenditure for the first half was NT$6.7 billion, compared with NT$4.38 billion in the same period last year, while depreciation and amortization rose from NT$5.48 billion to NT$6.27 billion, the company said.