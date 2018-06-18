INTERVIEW: BNP Paribas’ CSR entails a wide variety of programs

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

In recent decades, businesses have come to realize the importance of their corporate image not only to their shareholders and clients, but to the societies and nations in which they operate, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs have become a crucial part of not just corporate mission statements, but of brand development.

The French international banking group BNP Paribas SA is rather unusual in the corporate world, in that it set up the BNP Paribas Foundation in 1984 to work in the fields of culture, the environment and solidarity as part of its CSR, which has four pillars: “the economy, our people, the community and the environment.”

However, the foundation, as well as bank officials responsible for CSR, has a very broad definition of what can fall into the areas of “culture, environment and solidarity,” as BNP Paribas country manager Olivier Rousselet explained last month during an interview in his Taipei 101 office.

“We are ‘the bank for a changing world.’ It is our motto and even on our name cards,” Rousselet started off the interview by saying.

“The ability to change and do something different, that’s what we like; the ability to find special, different, unique and in line with bank image, as well as quality events where our clients will have a great time and they will remember,” he said.

One such event is coming up at the end of this week, as BNP Paribas is a sponsor of the 12th Ballet Star Gala at the National Theater in Taipei on Friday, organized by producer Wang Tzer-shing’s (王澤馨) Art Wave Inc (黑潮藝術).

While the gala is the first one that Rousselet has agreed to lend support to, it is not the first time that his team has worked with Art Wave; BNP Paribas was a sponsor of French dancer Sylvie Guillem’s Taipei visit on her 2015 farewell tour.

However, Rousselet was quick to add that it was not just because Guillem is French that her show was chosen.

“Sometimes it is difficult to know in advance how a program would turn out, but Sylvie Guillem’s Life in Progress was good and we are very happy to do gala, it is certainly an exception,” he said.

“Branding is important,” he said. “It is not just a question of budget, but of finding a quality event that supports the brand. When you support art and culture, it cannot just be from the home country, but the country where you are.”

“We are a global bank — the [ballet] gala is good, it is international,” he said.

Sometimes the level of support is limited to buying tickets for an event for clients and providing a reception at the event for them, in other cases the support can be on an annual basis or more wide-ranging, judging from past programs and outreach activities that the banking group has been involved in.

However, BNP Paribas’ support for dance programs is intriguing, as outside of Cathay Financial Holding Co’s (國泰金控) support for Cloud Gate Dance Theatre (雲門舞集) — especially the company’s annual outdoor performances as part of the Cathay Arts Festival — it is difficult to think of another big bank or corporation that is as involved in the arts as BNP Paribas is, in Taiwan or elsewhere.

The BNP Paribas Foundation, for example, is renowned for its support of contemporary dance and jazz, among other programs, around the world.

Rousselet said that some sponsorships in Taiwan are supported solely by BNP Paribas, be it its banking units or other business entities such as its insurance arm, Cardif Assurance Vie, while some are cosponsored with the foundation.