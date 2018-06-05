Computex to focus on 5G, blockchain

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter, with CNA

This year’s Computex Taipei, the largest information and communication technology trade show in Asia, is to showcase new products adopting 5G and blockchain technologies, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) said yesterday.

“We hope to display the latest industry trends to encourage creative thinking and assist global tech companies to expand markets strategically,” TAITRA executive president Walter Yeh (葉明水) told a news conference in Taipei.

Key industry players, such as Qualcomm Inc and Ericsson AB, will participate in the global trade fair to share their knowledge and experiences in developing 5G technologies, he said.

It is also worth noting that Amazon.com Inc would be joining Computex Taipei for the first time this year, Yeh said.

Computex Taipei starts today and is to run until Saturday, with exhibits and forums taking place at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Exhibition Halls 1 and 3, and the Nangang Exhibition Hall, as well as the Taipei International Convention Center.

A total of 1,602 exhibitors from 30 nations are to occupy 5,015 booths at the five-day event, TAITRA said.

The show would also display cutting-edge technologies and applications focusing on four themes: artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things, gaming and virtual reality (VR), as well as innovations and start-ups, it said.

Alphabet Inc’s Google, IBM Corp and Microsoft Corp are to join the exhibition to share their knowledge about the industry, Yeh told reporters on the sidelines of the news conference.

Domestic companies joining the event include PC brands Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), Acer Inc (宏碁) and Micro-Star International Co (微星), as well as smartphone vendor HTC Corp (宏達電) and MediaTek Inc (聯發科), TAITRA said.

InnoVEX, a feature exhibit of Computex Taipei, would be the most important start-up hub in Asia this year, with 388 participants from 21 nations showcasing technology trends in AI, augmented reality and VR, big data, green energy, medical technology, IoT, robotics and enterprise software, said the Taipei Computer Association, the co-organizer of Computex Taipei.

InnoVEX, which is to be held from tomorrow to Friday, would feature 60 international speakers, and is expected to attract 180,000 visitors and 800,000 online viewers, the association said.

Founded in 1981, Computex Taipei attracts more than 40,000 international buyers and specialists every year, TAITRA data showed.