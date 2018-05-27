TAIEX flat despite unease over summit’s cancelation

Staff writer, with CNA and AFP

Local shares on Friday closed little changed amid lingering geopolitical concerns after US President Donald Trump on Thursday canceled a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, dealers said.

While electronics heavyweights generally remained in the doldrums and petrochemical stocks were hit by a tumble in international crude oil prices, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), principal assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, and passive component makers attracted buying to lend support to the broader market, the dealers said.

The TAIEX on Friday ended up 5.37 points, or 0.05 percent, at 10,942.30, after moving between 10,918.12 and 10,977.81, on turnover of NT$127.9 billion (US$4.27 billion).

That was an increase of 1 percent from a close of 10,830.84 on May 18.

The market opened up 0.09 percent and moved to the day’s high on follow-through buying from a session earlier, when the weighted index closed up 0.47 percent, the dealers said.

However, with the index moving closer to the critical 11,000-point mark, the main board fell into consolidation mode as investors took cues from a fall on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.3 percent overnight due to Trump’s decision to cancel the meeting with Kim that had previously been scheduled for next month, they said.

“Few can be sure whether or when Trump and Kim will talk, and the situation remains unclear, so investors were reluctant to raise their holdings for the moment and some even disposed of liquid stocks, such as contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Formosa Plastics Corp (台灣塑膠),” KGI Securities Co (凱基證券) analyst Phil Chu (朱有志) said.

“The relatively thin turnover was also evidence of such caution amid geopolitical tension,” Chu said.

TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, fell 0.22 percent to close at NT$228.50 after hitting NT$229.50, with 15.9 million shares changing hands, and Largan Precision Co (大立光), a smartphone camera lens supplier to Apple, ended down 0.13 percent at NT$3,995.

Among other falling large-cap stocks, Formosa Plastics shed 2.25 percent to end at NT$108.50 and Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台塑化纖) also dropped 1.71 percent to close at NT$115 after crude prices in New York fell 1.6 percent overnight.

“Fortunately, Hon Hai remained resilient and posted gains to prevent the broader market from falling into negative territory,” Chu said. “The buying in Hon Hai showed investor optimism toward a listing of subsidiary Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (富士康工業互聯網)” in Shanghai likely by the end of this month or early next month.

Hon Hai, second to TSMC in terms of market value, rose 2.85 percent to close at NT$86.50 on trading volume of 50.54 million shares.

On the back of rising passive electronics component prices, Walsin Technology Corp (華新科技) gained 8.28 percent to close at NT$340 and Holy Stone Enterprise Co (禾伸堂) added 2.11 percent to end at NT$218.

“Strong technical resistance has been in place ahead of 11,000 points,” Chu said. “I think the market needs some time to digest the pressure before having a takeoff, but an upswing trend in the longer term remains unchanged.”

Elsewhere in Asia on Friday, markets mostly fell because of the summit’s cancelation, although analysts said the losses were tempered by hopes the talks can be rekindled.