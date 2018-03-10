Hai Long, CSBC-DEME to cooperate

Staff writer, with CNA

International offshore wind power team the Hai Long Offshore Wind Farm Project Office (海龍離岸風電計畫辦公室) is to create a joint venture with Taiwanese shipbuilder CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) and Belgian offshore solutions company GeoSea NV in a bid to make inroads into the global offshore wind power market.

Hai Long is a venture that was formed by Canada-based Northern Power Development Inc and Singapore-based Yushan Energy Pte Ltd in 2015.

The team running an offshore wind farm off Changhua County yesterday signed a letter of intent to cooperate with CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering Co Ltd (台船環海風電工程).

GeoSea is a unit of DEME Group, which specializes in offshore marine engineering projects.

It formed the CSBC-DEME joint venture with CSBC on Dec. 20 last year to pursue wind farm development contracts, and introduce marine technology and management expertise to Taiwan.

Hai Long project director Chen Tsung-hua (陳聰華) said the two sides have decided to cooperate in part to become better integrated with several local sectors, such as engineering design, insurance, finance, maritime substations, wind turbines, wind farm systems and electricity transmission cables.

While bringing international techniques and technologies to Taiwan, the joint venture would also push for the localization of the supply chain, Chen said.

The partnership is also to focus on developing a full range of wind power capabilities, from design and manufacturing to construction and commercial operations, so that they can make inroads in the global offshore wind power market.

Hai Long is seeking to install offshore wind turbines with a generating capacity of 1,208 megawatts at two sites off the shore of Changhua County.

The project is pending approval by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which is expected next month.

Changhua County Commissioner Wei Ming-ku (魏明谷) said he expects offshore wind power to create up to NT$1.19 trillion (US$40.6 billion) in investment opportunities in the county.

“Once wind power operators establish themselves in Changhua, they will benefit the county with sizeable tax revenues and other contributions,” Wei said.