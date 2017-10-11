Delta monthly revenue sets consecutive record

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal solutions provider, yesterday reported last month its highest monthly revenue, the second consecutive month the company has broken its record.

Delta’s revenue was NT$20.74 billion (US$682.8 million), an increase of 5.79 percent from NT$19.61 billion posted a year ago and up 4 percent from August’s NT$18.73 billion, Delta said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

“The power electronics segment contributed 55 percent of Delta’s revenue last month,” it said.

COMBINED REVENUE

The company’s power electronics segment includes electric vehicle solutions, embedded power solutions, merchant power solutions, components and thermal management solutions.

Delta said that its infrastructure segment, which includes infrastructure solutions for energy and information and communication technologies, contributed 31 percent of its revenue last month.

The combined revenue from industrial automation solutions and building automation solutions accounted for 13 percent, or NT$2.69 billion, it said.

Delta’s accumulative sales last quarter totaled NT$58.18 billion, a gain of 1.96 percent annually and 8.8 percent quarterly, the company said its filing said.

It was the company’s highest quarterly sales performance since it was listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in 1988, according to its filings with the exchange.

AUTOMATION DEMAND

Delta chairman Yancey Hai (海英俊) in July told reporters the company estimated that operations in the July-to-September quarter would be driven by increasing demand for industrial automation amid China’s labor shortage issue.

Delta’s operations this quarter are expected to slightly contract from last quarter, given that the third quarter is usually the firm’s peak, Hai told reporters on Oct. 1 on the sidelines of Delta’s Green Building Exhibition in Kaohsiung.

The firm’s accumulative revenue grew 3.1 percent to NT$162.22 billion in the first three quarters, the filing showed.