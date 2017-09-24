By Estelle Peard / AFP, FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany

Traditional heavyweights Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, PSA Peugeot Citroen and Volvo Car Corp might have shunned this year’s International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, but for Taiwanese and Chinese automakers looking to make inroads in Europe the chance to step into the limelight was not to be missed.

Two years after becoming a surprise hit at the previous IAA with an electric sedan concept car to rival Tesla Motors Inc’s Model S, Taiwanese upstart Thunder Power Co Ltd (淳紳) was back at Europe’s top industry showcase, which ends today.

However, this time there was no mistaking its ambitions.

Positioning itself a stone’s throw away from luxury brands Maserati and Ferrari, Thunder Power unveiled a second prototype, a high-end electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), with which it hopes to capture a slice of the booming 4x4 market.

“I’m not interested in gasoline cars. I want to build an electric car that is the best in the world,” chairman Wellen Shen (沈瑋) said.

The sedan is set for mass production in 2019, followed by the SUV a year later, he told reporters, adding that the company already has a factory in China and plans to set up one in Spain.

Starting with Germany and Britain, Thunder Power eventually aims to sell 40,000 units a year in Europe, he said.

On the other side of the mammoth Frankfurt convention center, fairgoers marveled at the renaissance of storied German brand Borgward, which went under 50 years ago, but was brought back to life in 2015 with the help of Chinese truck maker Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd (北汽福田).

“We are coming to Europe this year,” chief executive officer Ulrich Walker said, adding that its limited-edition BX7 SUV, priced at about 45,000 euros (US$53,780), would go on sale in Germany first before other models are launched across the continent.

Tapping into nostalgia for the brand’s heyday, Borgward also unveiled a sporty Isabella concept car inspired by a legendary 1950s coupe of the same name.

The reborn German-Chinese manufacturer, which is already producing cars in China, plans to increase its European footprint by building an assembly plant in Borgward’s original hometown of Bremen in northern Germany next year.

The plant is to manufacture electric vehicles for European consumers, with production slated for 2019.

“Like the Japanese and South Koreans in the past, Chinese manufacturers want to show they can be successful in Europe, it’s a mark of quality, a test before expanding to other markets outside Europe,” Walker said.

Two other Chinese manufacturers, high-end Wey and the mass-market Chery Automobile Co (奇瑞汽車), made their IAA debuts this year.

Wey, the newly created luxury label of Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Co Ltd (長城汽車), showcased a range of compact 4x4s offering both gasoline and hybrid drivetrains.

It also wowed with its XEV concept, a sleek crossover with futuristic-looking gull-wing doors, but did not make any announcements about when it might land in Europe.

Chery showed off the Exeed Tx, an urban crossover designed for European tastes that it says will be made available with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric drivetrains.

“We have the firm intention to come to Europe, but it’s too early to disclose the details,” Chery chief executive officer Anning Chen (陳安寧) said, hinting only that “this product isn’t going to be the cheapest car on the market.”