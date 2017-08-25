Uber Q2 earnings double yearly as trips climb 150%

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

Uber Technologies Inc’s financial engine appeared to be purring in the second quarter of the year, despite its image being dented so badly that its chief was pressured to resign.

Earnings figures first reported on news Web site Axios and confirmed by reporters showed that adjusted net revenue at Uber was US$1.75 billion in the second quarter, more than doubling from about US$800 million in the same period last year.

Gross bookings at the leading smartphone-summoned ride service doubled to US$8.7 billion in the April-to-June period, as the number of trips climbed 150 percent from a year earlier.

The company’s adjusted net loss fell nearly 14 percent to US$645 million from the same quarter last year, Uber confirmed.

Meanwhile, Uber drivers have earned US$50 million in tips since a gratuity option was added to the ride-sharing application in June.

Uber has been working to improve its relationships with drivers and riders after being hit with controversies that led to the resignation of founder and former chief executive Travis Kalanick.

The company is still searching for a new chief as rumors swirl that Kalanick is orchestrating a return behind the scenes.

Kalanick is asking for the dismissal of an investor lawsuit against him, calling it part of a personal attack aimed at sidelining him.

Kalanick’s departure capped a rocky period for the global ridesharing giant, which has been roiled by disturbing reports of a cutthroat workplace culture, harassment, discrimination and questionable business tactics to thwart rivals.