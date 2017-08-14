ITRI, Oxford Instruments ink MOU to expand cooperation at base in Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) and a unit of England-based Oxford Instruments PLC want to strengthen their cooperation, particularly in the development of innovative technologies.

ITRI vice president Duann Jia-ruey (段家瑞) and Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology finance director Adam Jaufurally on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation at a ceremony in Taipei.

The British firm is to increase personnel at its research and development (R&D) base at ITRI and the two sides also pledged to expand their cooperation to microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), micro-LED and silicon photonics, and the development of other semiconductor optoelectronic components and equipment technology.

ITRI and Oxford Instruments first signed a cooperation pact in 2006, which led to ITRI’s MEMS Center and Oxford Instruments developing HB (high brightness) LED-related technology.

The expanding research focus under the latest agreement will not only help the development of traditional LED-related technology, but will also concentrate on cooperation in emerging technologies and applications in the fields of micro-LED and silicon photonics, Duann said.

“It is hoped that the collaborative efforts will promote semiconductor technology applications here and expedite economic growth in Asian emerging markets,” he said.

Jaufurally said that Oxford Instruments is attracted to Taiwan because of its key leading technology, and the comprehensive industrial chain within its semiconductor industry.

“ITRI plays an important role in technology R&D and therefore Oxford Instruments is interested in expanding its collaboration with ITRI and Taiwan industry,” he said.

Oxford Instruments will hold precision testing and analysis training courses with ITRI, making the institute an important base for training engineering R&D personnel for the firm, he said.