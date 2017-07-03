Q3 hiring prospects improve on back of economic recovery

Staff writer, with CNA

The hiring outlook for the third quarter improved as the local economy continues on a slow path to recovery, a survey releasedon Friday by 1111 Job Bank (1111人力銀行) showed.

The survey found that 56.4 percent of polled employers said they plan to expand their workforces in the July-to-September period, up 1.1 percentage points from a quarter earlier and up 2.2 percentage points from the same period last year.

Employers in the information technology and financial sectors were the most willing to recruit newcomers, the company said.

About 60.3 percent of the employers said they intended to hire in the third quarter to make up for a labor shortage, 25.40 percent said the hiring would be part of a regular recruiting campaign and 10.1 percent said they needed more workers because business was expanding.

The Web site said that as the nation’s unemployment rate fell to a two-year low of 3.66 percent in May, job openings posted on its Web site last month rose by nearly 10,000 from a month earlier to 400,000.

In terms of pay levels, employers are offering average pay of NT$29,074 per month, up NT$1,835 from a year earlier and the highest for the third quarter since the same period in 2013, when the average monthly wage offered hit NT$30,137, the company said.

The highest demand for labor will be in engineering, research and development, manufacturing, and marketing and trade, the survey showed.

In terms of hiring new graduates, 66 percent of those enterprises that had hiring plans said they were willing to recruit new graduates and that they were planning to allocate an average of 20 percent of their job openings to first-time jobseekers, it found.

Twenty-five percent of respondents said they were upbeat about their business outlook, while 18.5 percent were pessimistic, according to the survey, which was conducted from June 11 to June 27 based on 670 valid questionnaires.