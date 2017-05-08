NTHU’s latest racing car debuts

Staff writer, with CNA

A new generation of racing car developed by a National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) team debuted on Saturday.

The new car is lighter and faster, with all its functions upgraded. Its weight has been cut by one-third, and it can accelerate from zero to 100km per hour in 4.2 seconds.

The team, NTHU Racing, is made up of Tsing Hua students devoted to Formula One. It made the racing car last year and took it to Student Formula Japan to compete for the first time.

Even though it did not achieve good results, the team returned with fresh ideas for a second generation of the car.

They are to take the car to Japan in September this year to compete in the 15th Student Formula Japan, a competition that was started in 2003 as a public activity for students to cultivate various object-creation skills, and as training for those who might play critical roles in the automotive industry.

The team said it is confident it will get better results this time.

NTHU said 98 teams from Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, China, India, Bangladesh and Austria will take part in the event.

Two teams from Southern Taiwan University of Technology and the National Taipei University of Technology are to also enter cars in the event.