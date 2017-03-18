Samsung led smartphone sales in Taiwan last year

Staff writer, with CNA and Bloomberg

Despite the widely reported explosion of several Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, Samsung Electronics Co remained the largest smartphone vendor in Taiwan last year, market researcher International Data Corp (IDC) said yesterday.

A total of 8.74 million smartphones were sold in the nation last year, down 18 percent from 2015, IDC’s data showed.

It was the first year-on-year decline in smartphone sales in Taiwan, indicating that the market has reached a saturation point, IDC said.

Smartphones accounted for 95 percent of local handset sales last year, the data showed.

Samsung accounted for 22 percent of total smartphone sales, followed by Apple Inc’s 20 percent, IDC said.

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) was the third-largest vendor, with an 18 percent share, followed by HTC Corp (宏達電), with a 15 percent share, and Sony Corp, which had 9 percent, IDC said.

Smartphones with larger-sized screens dominated the market last year, with phablets that have a display of 5.5-inch or larger accounting for about 50 percent of the local market.

Their share of the market is expected to increase to 84 percent this year, IDC said.

Separately, Apple has revealed plans to set up two more research centers and boost investment in China, a pivotal market in which the iPhone has been rapidly elbowed aside by local competitors.

The US company said it plans to build new research facilities in Shanghai and Suzhou, on top of centers already scheduled to open in Beijing and Shenzhen.

Apple also pledged to spend at least 3.5 billion yuan (US$507 million) on research institutions.

All four centers are to open later this year, the company said in a statement on its Chinese Web site.

They will help Apple cooperate with local partners and attract personnel from its local suppliers, as well as from top educational institutes, it said.

The company’s announcement comes after iPhone shipments fell for the first time in China on an annual basis last year, as local vendors, such as Huawei Technologies Co (華為), Oppo (歐珀) and Vivo (維沃), are eroding its market share with increasingly high-end devices.

Apple is counting on the release of the 10th anniversary iPhone later this year to bolster growth.