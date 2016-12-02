Hon Hai ranked as No. 2 smartphone assembler in Q3

Staff writer, with CNA

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) was ranked the second-largest smartphone assembler in the world in the third quarter, market information advisory International Data Corp (IDC) said yesterday.

In a research report, IDC said that Pegatron Corp (和碩) was the seventh-biggest smartphone assembler in the world during the July-September period.

Hon Hai is believed to be the sole assembler of Apple Inc’s 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus, while Pegatron is said to share orders from Apple with Hon Hai for the 4.7-inch iPhone 7.

South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co was ranked the largest, IDC said.

Manufacturers in China took five spots among the world’s top 10 assemblers, with Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀移動) at No. 3, it said.